Teachers Alyssa and Drew Thiele met online, beginning a love story of learning and growing together. “We were two single teachers who kept ourselves busy but wanted to find love. So, we both turned to the best match making service we knew—the internet,” Alyssa recalls.
For their wedding, guests enjoyed an educational cocktail hour by strolling through the Meeker Homestead Museum, which sits on the same property as the couple’s venue, The Barn at Stratford. Later that evening, for the opening dance, Alyssa—who also is a Jazzercise instructor—and her “Jazzer-girls” really took everyone to school on the dance floor with some upbeat instruction.
The Details
Wedding date: Sept. 28, 2019
Wedding colors: Plum, wisteria and charcoal
Attendants: Four bridesmaids, four groomsmen, two flower girls and one ring bearer
Bride wore: Gown and veil from Twirl Bridal, accessories from Kendra Scottand shoes from David's Bridal
Hair and makeup: Beauty by Alyssa Wolfe (hair) and State of Face Makeup Artistry
Groom wore: Men's Wearhouse
Bridesmaids wore: Azazie gowns
Groomsmen wore: Men's Wearhouse
Ceremony: Powell United Methodist Church
Reception: The Barn at Stratford
Caterer: All Occasions Catering
Cake: Alice's Piece of Cake
Florist: Fireside Floral Studio
Photographer: Kaleigh Turner Photography
Videographer: Reflections Event Group
Invitations: Zazzle.com
Reception tunes: Ryan Keller of Audio Pro Mobile DJ