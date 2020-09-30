Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.

Teachers Alyssa and Drew Thiele met online, beginning a love story of learning and growing together. “We were two single teachers who kept ourselves busy but wanted to find love. So, we both turned to the best match making service we knew—the internet,” Alyssa recalls.

For their wedding, guests enjoyed an educational cocktail hour by strolling through the Meeker Homestead Museum, which sits on the same property as the couple’s venue, The Barn at Stratford. Later that evening, for the opening dance, Alyssa—who also is a Jazzercise instructor—and her “Jazzer-girls” really took everyone to school on the dance floor with some upbeat instruction.

The Details

Wedding date: Sept. 28, 2019

Wedding colors: Plum, wisteria and charcoal

Attendants: Four bridesmaids, four groomsmen, two flower girls and one ring bearer

Bride wore: Gown and veil from Twirl Bridal, accessories from Kendra Scottand shoes from David's Bridal

Hair and makeup: Beauty by Alyssa Wolfe (hair) and State of Face Makeup Artistry

Groom wore: Men's Wearhouse

Bridesmaids wore: Azazie gowns

Groomsmen wore: Men's Wearhouse

Ceremony: Powell United Methodist Church

Reception: The Barn at Stratford

Caterer: All Occasions Catering

Cake: Alice's Piece of Cake

Florist: Fireside Floral Studio

Photographer: Kaleigh Turner Photography

Videographer: Reflections Event Group

Invitations: Zazzle.com

Reception tunes: Ryan Keller of Audio Pro Mobile DJ