The tally includes seven 'Best of Show' honors, including the top two reporters and graphic designers in Ohio.

Dispatch Magazines and its staffers received 14 awards in the 2020 Ohio’s Best Journalism Contest. Seven of those were first-place honors, including the Best Reporter in Ohio and Best Graphic Designer categories.

The 14 awards include seven prestigious “Best of Show” honors: two for Columbus Alive, three for Columbus Monthly and one for Dispatch Magazines.

The Ohio’s Best Journalism Contest, an annual statewide competition sponsored by the Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus chapters of the Society of Professional Journalists, recognizes the best print, online and broadcast journalism in the state. This year, 239 awards were given from 472 entries submitted for work published in 2019.

Dispatch Magazines titles competed in the small print circulation category, for publications distributing 60,000 or fewer copies.

Here are the award winners:

Columbus Alive

BEST OF SHOW - Best Reporter in Ohio, first place, Andy Downing

BEST OF SHOW - Best Weekly Newspaper, second place

Best Arts Reporting, first place, Joel Oliphint

Best Investigative Reporting, first place, “Multiple women accuse Actual Brewing founder Fred Lee of sexual assault,” Andy Downing

Best Rock and Roll Feature Writing/Commentary/Music Review, first place, “Lizzo empowers at Express Live,” Andy Downing

Best Social Issues Reporting, first place, “Move to Prosper's forgotten families,” Joel Oliphint

Best Minority Issues Reporting, second place, “The Case of Masonique Saunders,” Andy Downing

Best Website, second place

Columbus CEO

Best Feature Reporting, second place, Katy Smith

Columbus Monthly

BEST OF SHOW - Best Graphic Designer, first place, Betsy Becker

BEST OF SHOW - Best Monthly, second place (tie)

BEST OF SHOW - Best Reporter in Ohio, second place, Suzanne Goldsmith

Best Minority Issues Reporting, first place, “The Battle for the Octagon,” Chris Gaitten

Dispatch Magazines

BEST OF SHOW - Best Graphic Designer, second place, Alyse Pasternak, for a body of work from Columbus Monthly, Columbus Parent and Columbus Weddings

Results were announced Sept. 30. Awards will be presented at a virtual Nov. 6 celebration.

SPJ is the second statewide journalism contest in which the publications earned recognition in as many months. In early August, Dispatch Magazines collected 42 awards, including 18 first-place distinctions, in the 2020 All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards. Winners of that annual competition, which is presented by the Press Club of Cleveland, were announced Aug. 7. Alive, CEO, Monthly and Parent each received multiple awards.