Eldrich Carr has joined the New Albany institution after leading a similar program in Cincinnati.

Marburn Academy has welcomed Eldrich Carr as its new head of school, making him just the sixth person to hold the post since Marburn was founded in 1981. Formerly the principal at Cincinnati’s Springer School and Center (an institution similar to Marburn in size, mission and philosophy), Carr was tapped in September to lead the not-for-profit, independent day school in New Albany, which serves students who learn differently due to dyslexia, ADHD and executive function challenges. His first day on the job was July 1.

“The school’s mission and values reflect my philosophy and passion–celebrating students, ensuring a strong education for every type of learner,” Carr says via email, noting that the pandemic has not only created new challenges but also highlighted strengths. “We are always proud of our Marburn Panthers, now more than ever. Each day we see students being good citizens and classmates by making safe choices for themselves and one another.”

After the pandemic ebbs, Carr says he expects to see a far-ranging systemic impact on Central Ohio—one he and school leaders are committed to addressing as they make long-term plans and goals, particularly through the school’s outreach program. “We remain committed to our mission and ensuring we are a resource for the larger community. It is a place that is already great and is excited to become even better by providing an exceptional education and better access to those who need it most,” he writes.

While getting to know the city has been tougher during the COVID era, Carr says he, wife Liz and their sons, Bear and George (ages 7 and 5, respectively), are still finding ways to explore safely. “From the Metro Parks to some special ice cream spots to meeting our neighbors, we've been thrilled with our choice to join Marburn and the community of Columbus. When the right time comes, we can't wait to see and experience even more, such as visits to the zoo, some sporting events and everything a vibrant area like this has to offer.”

