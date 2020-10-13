Real newlyweds give wedding planning tips based on their experience.

Kyla and Theophilus Denanyoh’s wedding took place on Nov. 9, 2019, at The Vault.

If you could do anything about your wedding differently, what would you change and why?

We would have two bars set up at the reception. Our venue had two floors, and a bar on each floor would have helped.

What are you happy you spent money on?

A caterer that provided food, plates, table settings and décor. This took a lot of pressure off of us to find additional vendors and, most importantly, we didn't worry about who would retrieve those items after the reception.

What was your biggest surprise when planning your wedding?

The relief after the wedding. We were married. No more spreadsheets, researching faux florals or anxiety about the wedding. I muted all wedding apps/pages for two months after the wedding.

Did you experience any wedding-day snafus?

The wrong song was played for the father-daughter dance. I wanted “Unforgettable” by Nat King Cole, but “Unforgettable” by French Montana was played. HILARIOUS! My dad didn’t know the lyrics and no one but my husband, wedding planner and DJ knew that it wasn’t the requested song, so I went along with it. My dad is 74 and had fun dancing to rap.

Did you and your fiancé get into any silly arguments?

We argued over the first look. My husband thought that seeing each other in the afternoon would take away from seeing each other at the altar, but it didn't. We resolved the argument by watching first look videos on YouTube.

Any dress shopping advice?

Don’t just prance around in your gown; make sure you sit down in it while at the bridal shop. I was obsessed with a gown until I tried it on a second time and I realized I couldn't sit in it comfortably.

Do you have any general advice for couples currently planning their weddings?

Ask the caterer/wedding planner to make a plate of food for you and the groom. We were hungry after the reception and so happy to receive the packed meals as we were leaving the venue.