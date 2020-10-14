Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.

Lauren and Ted Woods had wedding bells in their future from the moment they met. During separate but concurrent trips to Nashville, Tennessee, for respective bachelorette and bachelor parties, the two and their groups united for a day-long Music City Pub Crawl. Three days after they both returned to their homes in Ohio, Ted drove to Columbus from Toledo to take Lauren on their first date. Lauren knew she’d met “a true gentleman” when she learned that he’d stopped at a rest stop to sleep on his way back home in the middle of the night.

Ted’s display of dedication to Lauren that night was just the beginning. He popped the question on the second night of a December 2018 cruise to the Bahamas after his three attempts the first night failed. He found the perfect moment to propose in between photos against the beach backdrop of CocoCay. “I was in complete shock, but of course I said yes,” Lauren says.

Though rain showers and gray skies hung over their wedding day, Lauren says the ceremony was “absolutely perfect.” At the reception, they danced the night away and shared in a tradition from Lauren’s hometown, Youngstown: an extravagant cookie table. They ended the night and began their new life as newlyweds with a sparkler sendoff.

The Details

Wedding date: Oct. 26, 2019

Wedding colors: Black and white with purple accents

Attendants: Eight bridesmaids, nine groomsmen, one flower girl and one ring bearer

Bride wore: A gown from Henri’s Cloud Nine and accessories from Wendy’s Bridal

Hair and makeup: Jen and Friends Salon in Canfield

Groom wore: A suit from Men’s Wearhouse

Bridesmaids wore: Gowns from Azazie

Flower girl wore: Dress from Etsy

Groomsmen wore: Suits from Men’s Wearhouse

Ceremony: St. Joan of Arc Church

Reception: Wedgewood Golf & Country Club

Caterer: In-house

Cake: Alice’s Piece of Cake

Florist: Connells Maple Lee Flowers & Gifts

Photographer: 614 Wedding Photography

Photo booth: Doug Melvin Photography

Videographer: The TCVC

Invitations: Etsy

Other stationery: Pat Catan’s

Reception tunes: Cleveland Keys Dueling Pianos

Transportation: Xtreme Limo