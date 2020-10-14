Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.
Lauren and Ted Woods had wedding bells in their future from the moment they met. During separate but concurrent trips to Nashville, Tennessee, for respective bachelorette and bachelor parties, the two and their groups united for a day-long Music City Pub Crawl. Three days after they both returned to their homes in Ohio, Ted drove to Columbus from Toledo to take Lauren on their first date. Lauren knew she’d met “a true gentleman” when she learned that he’d stopped at a rest stop to sleep on his way back home in the middle of the night.
Ted’s display of dedication to Lauren that night was just the beginning. He popped the question on the second night of a December 2018 cruise to the Bahamas after his three attempts the first night failed. He found the perfect moment to propose in between photos against the beach backdrop of CocoCay. “I was in complete shock, but of course I said yes,” Lauren says.
Though rain showers and gray skies hung over their wedding day, Lauren says the ceremony was “absolutely perfect.” At the reception, they danced the night away and shared in a tradition from Lauren’s hometown, Youngstown: an extravagant cookie table. They ended the night and began their new life as newlyweds with a sparkler sendoff.
The Details
Wedding date: Oct. 26, 2019
Wedding colors: Black and white with purple accents
Attendants: Eight bridesmaids, nine groomsmen, one flower girl and one ring bearer
Bride wore: A gown from Henri’s Cloud Nine and accessories from Wendy’s Bridal
Hair and makeup: Jen and Friends Salon in Canfield
Groom wore: A suit from Men’s Wearhouse
Bridesmaids wore: Gowns from Azazie
Flower girl wore: Dress from Etsy
Groomsmen wore: Suits from Men’s Wearhouse
Ceremony: St. Joan of Arc Church
Reception: Wedgewood Golf & Country Club
Caterer: In-house
Cake: Alice’s Piece of Cake
Florist: Connells Maple Lee Flowers & Gifts
Photographer: 614 Wedding Photography
Photo booth: Doug Melvin Photography
Videographer: The TCVC
Invitations: Etsy
Other stationery: Pat Catan’s
Reception tunes: Cleveland Keys Dueling Pianos
Transportation: Xtreme Limo