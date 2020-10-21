Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.

Katelyn and William’s love story is nothing short of a family affair. The couple met through Katelyn’s older sister, Jenny, a former coworker of William’s, during Katelyn’s trip to Columbus from their hometown of Cincinnati.

William took his surprise proposal to the Florida coast, popping the question on a beach in Tampa. Katelyn says he was lucky enough to get another beachgoer to snap the couple’s picture during the exchange. “I was so shocked!” she says.

Katelyn’s family helped bring the ceremony together in a fusion of rustic, industrial and personal styles. Jenny created a custom Champagne cart, while Katelyn’s younger sister, Bridget, wrote the guest list on a mirror and helped her make handwritten signs for the reception. As a special touch, the pair handed out tiny bottles of Fireball whiskey to commemorate the first shot they took together. The newlyweds ended the night with loved ones, Wendy’s Frostys and a sweet treats table.

The Details

Wedding date: Oct. 26, 2019

Wedding colors: Gray and dusty rose

Attendants: Five bridesmaids, five groomsmen and one flower girl

Bride wore: A gown and accessories from Bridal and Formal (Cincinnati)

Hair and makeup: REFeyeANCE Makeup & Hair

Groom wore: A suit from Jos. A. Bank

Rings: Diamond Cellar

Bridesmaids wore: Gowns from Wendy’s Bridal

Groomsmen wore: Suits from Jos. A. Bank

Ceremony: Columbus Museum of Art

Reception: Vue Columbus

Caterer: Milo’s Catering

Cake: Short North Piece of Cake

Florist: The Bloom Shoppe

Photographer: Derk’s Works Photography

Videographer: Prodigy Weddings

Invitations: BasicInvite.com

Reception tunes: Buckeye Entertainment

Rentals: Tables and chairs from Metro Cuisine and arbor from Serendipity Designs