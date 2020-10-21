Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.
Katelyn and William’s love story is nothing short of a family affair. The couple met through Katelyn’s older sister, Jenny, a former coworker of William’s, during Katelyn’s trip to Columbus from their hometown of Cincinnati.
William took his surprise proposal to the Florida coast, popping the question on a beach in Tampa. Katelyn says he was lucky enough to get another beachgoer to snap the couple’s picture during the exchange. “I was so shocked!” she says.
Katelyn’s family helped bring the ceremony together in a fusion of rustic, industrial and personal styles. Jenny created a custom Champagne cart, while Katelyn’s younger sister, Bridget, wrote the guest list on a mirror and helped her make handwritten signs for the reception. As a special touch, the pair handed out tiny bottles of Fireball whiskey to commemorate the first shot they took together. The newlyweds ended the night with loved ones, Wendy’s Frostys and a sweet treats table.
The Details
Wedding date: Oct. 26, 2019
Wedding colors: Gray and dusty rose
Attendants: Five bridesmaids, five groomsmen and one flower girl
Bride wore: A gown and accessories from Bridal and Formal (Cincinnati)
Hair and makeup: REFeyeANCE Makeup & Hair
Groom wore: A suit from Jos. A. Bank
Rings: Diamond Cellar
Bridesmaids wore: Gowns from Wendy’s Bridal
Groomsmen wore: Suits from Jos. A. Bank
Ceremony: Columbus Museum of Art
Reception: Vue Columbus
Caterer: Milo’s Catering
Cake: Short North Piece of Cake
Florist: The Bloom Shoppe
Photographer: Derk’s Works Photography
Videographer: Prodigy Weddings
Invitations: BasicInvite.com
Reception tunes: Buckeye Entertainment
Rentals: Tables and chairs from Metro Cuisine and arbor from Serendipity Designs