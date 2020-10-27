Brighten up this gloomy Ohio autumn weather with a throwback to spring!

Is the gloomy autumn weather of late getting you down? Us, too. Fortunately, we have a lovely engagement photo shoot from the spring to lift your spirits.

Bride Debbie Gillum, who describes herself as a big fan of Columbus Weddings (how kind!), went to Goodale Park with fiancé Nate Wakefield in April for photos. The pair loves to take evening walks around the park, she says, which made the spot an easy pick for their engagement session.

“Our second date was a picnic at Chadwick Arboretum, so we also took engagement photos there,” she adds. “We wanted our engagement photos to show the love we have for each other and to not be overly posed.”

Debbie and Nate met via a dating app more than four years ago and married on Oct. 10 in an intimate ceremony at Mozart’s Café in Clintonville.

