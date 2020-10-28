Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.

For Jessica and Adam Bair, fairy-tale romance is a little less storybook and a little more real-world.

“Jessica and I first set eyes on each other while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina—a meeting enabled by another future Mr. and Mrs. who doubled as our respective childhood best friends,” Adam says, adding that their relationship formed almost too effortlessly. “We instantly recognized there was something uncommonly exceptional about the immediate friendship we formed, as it felt like we had known each other for years. It was a love-at-first-sight encounter in every sense of the cliché.”

Years later, after their relationship had bloomed, Adam recognized the perfect opportunity to propose while Jessica was vacationing with another friend at that very same beach.

“By the end of that very Monday, I had purchased plane tickets, excused myself from work the upcoming Friday afternoon, and managed to purchase the absolutely perfect engagement ring,” Adam says. “When I approached Jessica from behind amidst a gorgeous Atlantic sunset, every word I had planned to say abandoned my thoughts. Regardless, I somehow managed to take her breath away through sheer surprise and excitement as I fumbled through about five incoherent sentences—which happened to be just enough to make me the happiest man in the world when she said yes!”

Their wedding day was similarly idyllic. “It was truly palpable, the sense of camaraderie and anticipation of what would become an amazing day. … There wasn’t a dry eye in the congregation, watching Jessica take the strides she had always dreamed of taking down the aisle in her childhood church. … From the creative photo booth collaborations to too much goofy dancing to hilarious and memorable bridal party speeches, we truly felt the entire day was uniquely our own—a magnificent day to celebrate a perfect marriage.”

The Details

Wedding date: Oct. 19, 2019

Wedding color: Mauve

Attendants: Seven bridesmaids, seven groomsmen, three flower girls and three ring bearers

Bride wore: Gown from Wendy’s Bridal and accessories from Etsy

Hair and makeup: Bellezza Salon and Day Spa

Groom wore: Suit from Men’s Wearhouse

Rings: James Free Jewelers (bride’s engagement ring) and Worthington Jewelers (wedding bands)

Bridesmaids wore: Gowns from Azazie

Groomsmen wore: Suits from Men’s Wearhouse

Ceremony: St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church

Reception: The Field House at Bryn Du Mansion

Caterer: Grill Works Deli and Catering

Cake: The Cheesecake Girl

Consultant: The Wedding Helper – Central Ohio

Florist: Pat Warthen Design

Rentals: Personal Touch Party Rentals & Events and Pat Warthen Design

Photographer: Seth & Beth Wedding Photography

Videographer: Jonah Epps Films

Stationery: K. Carp Design

Reception tunes: Midwest DJ Pro

Transportation: Fun Bus Adventures