Add some excitement to home cooking with these items.

In a year that feels like walking through Jell-O, what better time to find joy in the art of serving food? Even though we spend a lot of time at home, we can still put some pep in our step with some keenly designed aesthetics. Eating at home is the new cool, so invest well and have a little fun with your choices.

1. Emilie Henry ruffled loaf pan, $36.95 at Williams Sonoma

2. Boska friends cheese board, $69.95-$99.95 at Williams Sonoma

3. Recycled Mexican confetti glassware, $42 (set of 4) at West Elm

4. Jardin lemon salad plate, $12 at Pottery Barn

5. Sophia floral block print napkins, $22 (set of 4) at Pottery Barn

7. Tortoise flatware set, $100 at Pottery Barn

8. Rabbit wing corkscrew, $50 at West Elm

9. AERIN woven & silver coasters, $49.95 at Pottery Barn

Reprinted from the Columbus Monthly Home & Garden Fall/Winter 2020-21 issue.