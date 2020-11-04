Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.
A long history and shared faith make Rachel and Matthew Staten’s relationship rock-solid. The pair, who wed one year ago yesterday, met at a church dance when they were teenagers. “We didn’t start dating until we both returned from college and a mission trip,” Rachel says. “From then on, we were linked together.”
Their wedding day saw a near-disaster, as the ring bearer forgot to bring the rings down the aisle with him! The venue coordinator “saved the day,” just in the nick of time Rachel says, “by giving the rings to a groomsman who went looking for them as I walked down the aisle.”
The Details
Wedding date: Nov. 3, 2019
Wedding colors: Nudes, light pinks and gold
Attendants: Three bridesmaids, three groomsmen, a flower girl and a ring bearer
Bride wore: Gown from La Jeune Mariee and accessories from Nordstrom and Macy’s
Hair and makeup: Sarah W. Hair Design and Makeup by Bailey
Groom wore: Jos. A. Bank
Bridesmaids wore: Gowns from ASOS
Flower girl wore: Dress from David’s Bridal
Groomsmen wore: Milano Menswear
Ring bearer wore: Suit from Kohl’s
Ceremony: Pinnacle Golf Club
Reception: Pinnacle Golf Club
Caterer: In-house
Cake: Capital City Cakes
Florist: Dashing Designs
Photographer: Gabriella Sutherland Photography
Invitations: Shutterfly.com
Reception tunes: T.E.A.M. DJ