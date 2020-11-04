Emma Frankart Henterly Editor, Columbus Weddings

Wednesday

Nov 4, 2020 at 11:52 AM


Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.

A long history and shared faith make Rachel and Matthew Staten’s relationship rock-solid. The pair, who wed one year ago yesterday, met at a church dance when they were teenagers. “We didn’t start dating until we both returned from college and a mission trip,” Rachel says. “From then on, we were linked together.” 

Their wedding day saw a near-disaster, as the ring bearer forgot to bring the rings down the aisle with him! The venue coordinator “saved the day,” just in the nick of time Rachel says, “by giving the rings to a groomsman who went looking for them as I walked down the aisle.” 

The Details 

Wedding date: Nov. 3, 2019 

Wedding colors: Nudes, light pinks and gold 

Attendants: Three bridesmaids, three groomsmen, a flower girl and a ring bearer 

Bride wore: Gown from La Jeune Mariee and accessories from Nordstrom and Macy’s 

Hair and makeup: Sarah W. Hair Design and Makeup by Bailey 

Groom wore: Jos. A. Bank 

Bridesmaids wore: Gowns from ASOS 

Flower girl wore: Dress from David’s Bridal 

Groomsmen wore: Milano Menswear 

Ring bearer wore: Suit from Kohl’s 

Ceremony: Pinnacle Golf Club 

Reception: Pinnacle Golf Club 

Caterer: In-house 

Cake: Capital City Cakes 

Florist: Dashing Designs 

Photographer: Gabriella Sutherland Photography 

Invitations: Shutterfly.com 

Reception tunes: T.E.A.M. DJ 