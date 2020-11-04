Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.

A long history and shared faith make Rachel and Matthew Staten’s relationship rock-solid. The pair, who wed one year ago yesterday, met at a church dance when they were teenagers. “We didn’t start dating until we both returned from college and a mission trip,” Rachel says. “From then on, we were linked together.”

Their wedding day saw a near-disaster, as the ring bearer forgot to bring the rings down the aisle with him! The venue coordinator “saved the day,” just in the nick of time Rachel says, “by giving the rings to a groomsman who went looking for them as I walked down the aisle.”

The Details

Wedding date: Nov. 3, 2019

Wedding colors: Nudes, light pinks and gold

Attendants: Three bridesmaids, three groomsmen, a flower girl and a ring bearer

Bride wore: Gown from La Jeune Mariee and accessories from Nordstrom and Macy’s

Hair and makeup: Sarah W. Hair Design and Makeup by Bailey

Groom wore: Jos. A. Bank

Bridesmaids wore: Gowns from ASOS

Flower girl wore: Dress from David’s Bridal

Groomsmen wore: Milano Menswear

Ring bearer wore: Suit from Kohl’s

Ceremony: Pinnacle Golf Club

Reception: Pinnacle Golf Club

Caterer: In-house

Cake: Capital City Cakes

Florist: Dashing Designs

Photographer: Gabriella Sutherland Photography

Invitations: Shutterfly.com

Reception tunes: T.E.A.M. DJ