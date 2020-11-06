Looking for your wedding dress? Sales this weekend and throughout November provide tons of opportunity.

A number of bridal salons are having sales and hosting trunk shows this weekend and throughout November, making this a perfect time to look for the wedding gown of your dreams. Here's a roundup of what to look for on the racks this month.

Gilded Social, the bridesmaid and social occasion boutique in Downtown Columbus, has a number of exciting developments. First up is a partnership with downstairs neighbor Due Amici that allows shoppers to book a private lunch before or after a shopping appointment. For just $25 per person (gratuity is included, but tax is not), guests can choose a main dish and adult beverage, plus a takeaway dessert.

In other Gilded Social news, the shop is now partnering with Wish Upon A Wedding to consign dresses, separates and accessories donated to the national charity by BHLDN. The pieces range from floor samples to new, never-worn gowns. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit, which provides weddings and vow renewals to couples facing serious health conditions. (We wrote about Wish Upon A Wedding in our fall/winter 2020 issue; see the story here.)

Finally, Gilded Social has two trunk shows on the books. An Amsale Evening Trunk Show is ongoing through Nov. 15 and includes a $50 jewelry credit with the purchase of a gown during the show. And from Nov. 25-Dec. 6, a Hayley Paige Trunk Show includes a sneak peek at the Winter 2021 collection and a 10% discount for those who book an appointment during the show.

But the other bridal salons in town have tons of deals that you won't want to miss out on, too.

The Veterans Day Sample Sale at Wendy's Bridal is underway through Nov. 15, with discounts of 30% to 70% on designer bridal gown samples. A portion of all sales will be donated to Disabled American Veterans. And the weekend of Nov. 13-15, the shop is hosting an Allure Plus Size Trunk Show. Visit for a curated selection of gowns in sizes from 20 to 34; reservations are encouraged. November is Bridesmaids' Month at Wendy's as well, with $25 off regular priced Morilee gowns.

Heading back Downtown, La Jeune Mariee has its own size-inclusive trunk show through Nov. 8. The show focuses on Studio Levana, a new, size-inclusive designer in the boutique's repertoire. The show also will include offerings from Hayley Paige and Watters. Make an appointment to ensure you don't miss out. And in honor of Black Friday / Small Business Saturday, the boutique's annual White Friday Weekend takes place Nov. 27-29. Surprises are always in store, and the shop is expecting a wait list, so be sure to schedule an appointment ASAP.

Finally, White of Dublin is bringing back its Buckeye Blitz sale. Now that the Bucks are back in business, first-time guests can take advantage of 10% off a purchase or $50 off for each OSU touchdown scored during an appointment.

