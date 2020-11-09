Columbus wedding Instagrams we're loving lately

Back after a too-long hiatus, we’re once again bringing you the #weddinginspo we’ve been loving so your thumb can take a rest from scrolling. Here’s some local, curated content—our favorite Columbus-area Instagram posts from the last couple of weeks.

This is a regular series here on the Bustled blog, so make sure you tag us in your posts or use hashtags like #columbusweddings to help us find them for future roundups!

We had such beautiful warm weather this whole weekend. I hope you all enjoyed it. But before we end the night let me share with you this beautiful piece of art that me and the team had created today. Thank guys, y’all killing it!!! I can’t wait to share the rest Photo . . . . Model @noory_hj Photographer @photosbytheras Dress @delanaformals Makeup and Hair by me @beautybyseda Floral @sweetblossomfloral . . . . #modeling #styleblogger #stylephotoshoot #photography #makeup #hairstyles #wedding #weddingdress #weddingmakeup #weddingmakeupartist #beautybyseda #beauty #beautybloggers #columbusweddingmagazine #columbusohio #makeuplooks #fallvibes #updohairstyles #curlyhairstyles #weddinginspiration #columbuswedding

I’m a sucker for a beautiful fall palette . . . . . #photography #sonyphotography #fall #fallcolors #weddingphotography #weddingphotographer #ringshot #married #ido #ringsofinstagram #love #couples #citylife #downtownwedding #cbusgram #cbusweddings #columbusphotographer #portraitphotography #macrophotography #theknot #bridal #bouquet #flowersofinstagram #weddingbouquet #ohiobride #ohioweddingvendors #wedohio

When an idea comes to life and it GIVES YOU LIFE more to come! Vendors Venue: @strongwater_events Photography: @jessicababicphotography Florist: @sunflowerkateflorals Cake: @sauercakes Planning: @thymeanddetails Hair: @jacquelynat19west Calligraphy: BB Letters @bb_letters Vintage items: @fe.milyer Balloon Backdrop: @bge_balloons Photo booth: @bacibooths Rentals: @envision_elegance Ribbons, menus + runner @thistleandtwill Dress + earrings: @luxereduxbridal Tux: @prestige_custom_clothing_ Macrame accessories: @9livesdesignsco Hair Pin: @corilynn_co ____________ #columbusflorist #cbuswedding #cbusweddings #columbusohio #sunflowerkateflorals #bohostyle #bohoweddings #flowersofinstagram #wildwedding #ohiobride #styledshoots #cbusgram #weddinginspiration #flowerphotography #midwestflorist #floristry #bridalbouquet #accentdecor #gardenroses #columbusart #floristry #modernflorals #brides #weddingstyle #shesaidyes #weddingideas

Getting a full dose of design inspo from @sheluxewed & @fasinflowers Photo by @jaimeecmorse

Im a Queen crowned in my Curls Beautiful shoot taken @theclubatcorazonweddings @stylemepretty @beyondtheponytail @behindthechair_com @weddingdaymagazine @theohioweddingcollective Photographer @kailasarenephotography Makeup artist @eigenseeartistry Henna Artist @theartofmer Fashion Stylist @priscilladwomoh Model @marislaaayy Florist @blumen.cbus

Artist Spotlight. Mariam @theoryimage has a way of capturing hauntingly beautiful images. Her ability to see beyond what’s apparent to the eye is beautifully authentic. It’s like explaining the difference between an artist and an entertainer in the music industry (and I can talk hours on that subject). I have a deep appreciation for good original work, whether it’s dark and moody or light and airy. Combining both skill and talent is what makes a good artist and of course a better artist is creative!!!

Wedding Tip Wednesday: There can never be enough candlelight & greenery! Never! Photo @leigh_elizabeth

"Row, row, row your boat Gently down the stream Merrily, Merrily, MARRILY Life is but a dream..." Couple @porcelain_flow @sleephammer @cherryridgeretreat #ohiodestinationweddings #ohioweddingvenue @shaffercreativecollc #oversizedbridalbouquet #ohiofloraldesigner @preservedcle #ohioweddingphotographer #magicmaker

