Autumn in the age of coronavirus is the perfect time for a Hocking Hills elopement.

This story first appeared in the fall/winter 2020 issue of Columbus Weddings, which was published in August 2020.

A song by indie Americana singer-songwriter Luke James Shaffer inspired a glamping photo shoot at Crockett’s Run in Hocking Hills, says shoot coordinator Reagan Canaday. “And this pair was so happy together / Marching to a different tune / Crazy like birds of a feather / They remind me of what love can do,” croons Shaffer in “A Fox & A Bird,” which explores an unlikely companionship that is made better by the differences each individual brings.

Canaday and the team of vendors involved in the shoot created what she calls “magical, fairy-tale, woodland vibe,” featuring a bold palette that complemented the warm glow of the rising sun.

“These two creatures, one grounded on the forest floor and one with their head in the clouds, show us some beautiful lessons about true love, unconditional acceptance and deep friendship,” Canaday says.

The Details

Photography: Rouxby Photo

Venue: Crockett’s Run

Coordination: Reagan Canaday Events

Florals: Shaffer Creative Co. and The Meadow Market

Rentals: Swanky Wishes

Groom’s attire: Pursuit

Bridal looks: Attelé Bridal Boutique and White of Dublin

