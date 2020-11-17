Browse a directory of 58 institutions, whose offerings include college prep, religious and special needs programs.
For families looking to enroll their children in a private school, Central Ohio has a gamut of options from which to choose.
Fifty-eight local institutions—including schools with college prep, special needs and parochial focuses, are represented in our 2020 Private Schools Guide. The list, which includes programs serving infants through 12th-graders, is limited to institutions that offer classes above the kindergarten level. Charter schools are not included.
Information in the guide was provided by schools that filled out our survey. Institutions that did not respond are not listed.
Enrollment shown is for the 2020-21 school year. Annual tuition is for 2020-21 and excludes fees, scholarships and discounts.
All Saints Academy
2855 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus
614-231-3391
asacatholic.org
Grades served: Pre-K to 8
Enrollment: 378
Student-teacher ratio: 17-to-1
Annual tuition: $6,125
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Laura Miller
Head of admissions: Barb Branfield
Beautiful Savior Lutheran School
2213 White Road, Grove City
614-875-1147
school.beautifulsavior-gc.net
Grades served: Pre-K to 8
Enrollment: 80 (approximate)
Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1
Annual tuition: $5,000
Accreditation: None
Principal: Adam Stevens
Head of admissions: Adam Stevens
Bishop Hartley High School
1285 Zettler Road, Columbus
614-237-5421
bishop-hartley.org
Grades served: 9-12
Enrollment: 715
Student-teacher ratio: 16-to-1
Annual tuition: $8,050 to $9,950
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association, Ohio Department of Education chartered
Principal: Michael Winters
Head of admissions: Heather Rush, admissions director
Bishop Watterson High School
99 E. Cooke Road, Columbus
614-268-8671
bishopwatterson.com
Grades served: 9-12
Enrollment: 947
Student-teacher ratio: 11-to-1
Annual tuition: $10,175
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Deacon Chris Campbell
Head of admissions: Mary Kate Campbell
Blessed Sacrament School
394 E. Main St., Newark
740-345-4125
blsacschool.net
Grades served: Preschool to 8
Enrollment: 157
Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1
Annual tuition: $5,750
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Joshua Caton
Head of admissions: Joshua Caton, principal
Bridgeway Academy
2500 Medary Ave., Columbus
614-262-7520
bridgewayohio.org
Grades served: Preschool to 12
Enrollment: 219
Student-teacher ratio: 2-to-1
Annual tuition: $32,000 to $38,000
Accreditation: N/A
Co-founders/Co-executive Directors: Abby David and Erin Nealy
Head of admissions: Ellie Preston, student services manager
Calumet Christian School
2774 Calumet St., Columbus
614-261-8136
calumetchristianschool.org
Grades served: Pre-K to 8
Enrollment: 278
Student-teacher ratio: 20-to-1
Annual tuition: $3,708 to $6,552
Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered
Principal: Tyler Wriston
Head of admissions: Jody Butcher, office manager
Central College Christian School
975 S. Sunbury Road, Westerville
614-794-8146
cccacademy.com
Grades served: K-5
Enrollment: 140
Student-teacher ratio: 16-to-1
Annual tuition: $6,000 grades 1-5, $6,240 kindergarten
Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered
Principal: Howard Baum
Head of admissions: Howard Baum, principal
Clintonville Academy
3916 Indianola Ave., Columbus
614-267-4799
clintonvilleacademy.org
Grades served: Pre-K to 8
Enrollment: 102
Student-teacher ratio: 10-to-1
Annual tuition: $8,600 (includes earning $1,000 in service)
Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered
Director: Sally Lindsay
Head of admissions: Julie Liggett, registrar
Columbus Academy
4300 Cherry Bottom Road, Gahanna
614-475-2311
columbusacademy.org
Grades served: age 3 to grade 12
Enrollment: 1,157
Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1
Annual tuition: $12,500 to $29,800
Accreditation: Independent Schools Association of the Central States, National Association of Independent Schools, Ohio Association of Independent Schools
Head of School: Melissa Soderberg
Head of admissions: John Wuorinen, director of admissions and financial aid
Columbus Adventist Academy
3650B Sunbury Road, Columbus
614-471-2083
caa4eternity.org
Grades served: K-8
Enrollment: 150
Student-teacher ratio: 17-to-1
Annual tuition: $4,650
Accreditation: Accrediting Association of Seventh-day Adventist Schools, Colleges and Universities; Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools; National Council for Private School Accreditation
Principal: Evelyn Fordham Goodman
Head of admissions: Evelyn Fordham Goodman, principal
Columbus Jewish Day School
150 E. Granville Road, New Albany
614-939-5311
cjds.org
Grades served: K-5
Enrollment: 65
Student-teacher ratio: 6-to-1
Annual tuition: $17,475
Accreditation: Independent Schools Association of the Central States
Head of School: Rachel Arcus-Goldberg
Head of admissions: Jenny Glick, director of enrollment management
Columbus Montessori Education Center
979 S. James Road, Columbus
614-231-3790
columbusmontessori.org
Grades served: age 6 weeks to grade 6
Enrollment: 198
Student-teacher ratio: 7-to-1
Annual tuition: $8,500 to $18,100
Accreditation: American Montessori Society, National Association for the Education of Young Children
Executive Director: Jamie Gottesman
Head of admissions: Rekha Kohli, director of student & family services
Columbus School for Girls
65 S. Drexel Ave., Columbus
614-252-0781
columbusschoolforgirls.org
Grades served: Pre-K to 12
Enrollment: 542
Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1
Annual tuition: $24,205 to $28,935
Accreditation: Independent Schools Association of the Central States
Head of School: Jennifer Ciccarelli
Head of admissions: Chelsea Woods
Columbus Torah Academy
181 Noe Bixby Road, Columbus
614-864-0299
torahacademy.org
Grades served: K-12
Enrollment: 210
Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1
Annual tuition: $12,041 to $19,934
Accreditation: Independent Schools Association of the Central States
Head of School: Rabbi Avrohom Drandoff
Head of admissions: Shari Herszage
Cristo Rey Columbus High School
400 E. Town St., Columbus
614-223-9261
cristoreycolumbus.org
Grades served: 9-12
Enrollment: 425
Student-teacher ratio: 18-to-1
Annual tuition: Tuition is charged on a sliding scale and ranges from $250 to $3,000.
Accreditation: Cognia (formerly AdvancED), Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Co-principals: Patrick Hickman and Ryan Michelle Pettit
Head of admissions: Meghan Devring
Delaware Christian School
45 Belle Ave., Delaware
740-363-8425
dcschool.org
Grades served: Pre-K to 12
Enrollment: 330
Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1
Annual tuition: $6,200 to $7,034
Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International
Head of School: Jane Miner
Head of admissions: Shayla Bliss
Fairfield Christian Academy
1965 N. Columbus St., Lancaster
740-654-2889
fcaknights.org
Grades served: K-12
Enrollment: 473
Student-teacher ratio: 17-to-1
Annual tuition: $5,899
Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered
Superintendent: Craig Carpenter
Head of admissions: Kara Stephens
Fisher Catholic High School
1803 Granville Pike Road, Lancaster
740-654-1231
fishercatholic.org
Grades served: 9-12
Enrollment: 154
Student-teacher ratio: 14-to-1
Annual tuition: $7,800
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Jim Globokar
Head of admissions: Jim Globokar
Genoa Christian Academy
7562 Lewis Center Road, Westerville
740-965-5433
genoachristianacademy.org
Grades served: Pre-K to 12
Enrollment: 380
Student-teacher ratio: 11-to-1
Annual tuition: $1,560 to $7,613
Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered
Superintendent: Craig Bartley
Head of admissions: Barb Stambaugh
Gloria S. Friend Christian Academy
428 E. Main St., Columbus
614-221-1518
gsfchristianacademy.org
Grades served: K-6
Enrollment: 36
Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1
Annual tuition: $4,650
Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered
Administrator: Nadia Reed
Head of admissions: Sheryl Thorne
Grove City Christian School
4750 Hoover Road, Grove City
614-875-3000
grovecitychristian.org
Grades served: K-12
Enrollment: 636
Student-teacher ratio: 15.5-to-1
Annual tuition: $5,800 to $7,430
Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International, Cognia (formerly AdvancED)
Head of School: David Arrell
Head of admissions: Daphne Schall, director of advancement
Harvest Preparatory School
4595 Gender Road, Canal Winchester
614-382-1111
harvestprep.org
Grades served: Pre-K to 12
Enrollment: 750
Student-teacher ratio: 14-to-1
Annual tuition: $4,100 to $6,700
Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered
Head of School: Kenneth L. Grunden
Head of admissions: Brenda Langston
The Juniper School
76 Charleston Ave., Columbus
614-674-8325
thejuniperschool.org
Grades served: Preschool to 5 (adding one grade per year through grade 8)
Enrollment: 75
Student-teacher ratio: 9-to-1
Annual tuition: $5,103 for kindergarten, $5,795 grades 1-5
Accreditation: We are on the path to accreditation from Waldorf Early Childhood Association of North America and the Association of Waldorf Schools of North America.
Grades Administrator: Jennifer Zegler
Head of admissions: Nicole Graf, admissions director
Liberty Christian Academy
10447 Refugee Road SW, Pataskala
740-964-2211
libertychristianacademy.org
Grades served: Pre-K to 12
Enrollment: 490
Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1
Annual tuition: $5,200 to $5,800
Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International
Head of School: LaVonne McIlrath
Head of admissions: Lisa Evenson, director of admissions
Marburn Academy
9555 Johnstown Road, New Albany
614-433-0822
marburnacademy.org
Grades served: 1-12
Enrollment: 264 and growing
Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1
Annual tuition: $29,220 to $30,425 ($12,460 average after financial aid and scholarships)
Accreditation: Academy of Orton-Gillingham Practitioners and Educators, Independent Schools Association of the Central States, International Dyslexia Association, National Association of Independent Schools, Ohio Association of Independent Schools
Head of School: Eldrich Carr
Head of admissions: Shetal Parikh
Mater Dei Academy
3695 Elm St., Whitehall
614-231-1984
materdeiacademy.org
Grades served: K-8
Enrollment: 9
Student-teacher ratio: 4-to-1
Annual tuition: $4,200 to $5,900
Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered
Principal: Colleen Moss
Head of admissions: Colleen Moss
New Beginnings Christian School
492 Williams Road, Columbus
614-497-3815
newbeginningsschool-daycare.org
Grades served: K-8
Enrollment: 97
Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1
Annual tuition: $4,600
Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered
Principal: Victoria Highfield
Head of admissions: Victoria Highfield
Newark Catholic High School
1 Green Wave Drive, Newark
740-344-3594
newarkcatholic.org
Grades served: 9-12
Enrollment: 215
Student-teacher ratio: 14-to-1
Annual tuition: $6,050
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association, Ohio Department of Education chartered
Principal: Beth Hill
Head of admissions: Traci Hogue, director of marketing, admissions & alumni relations
Northside Christian School
2655 Schrock Road, Westerville
614-882-1493
ncslions.org
Grades served: Pre-K to 12
Enrollment: 163
Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1
Annual tuition: $3,050 to $7,250
Accreditation: N/A
Principal: Jesse Stout
Head of admissions: Ashley Kester, office manager
Oakstone Academy
900 Club Drive, Westerville
614-899-2838
oakstoneacademy.org
Grades served: Preschool to 12
Enrollment: 550
Student-teacher ratio: 7-to-1 preschool to grade 5; 3-to-1 grades 6-12
Annual tuition: $1,300 to $32,500
Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered
Executive Director: Nikki Kerns
Head of admissions: Dixie Gebert, director of student services
One School
817 N. Hamilton Road, Gahanna
614-471-9270
oneschool.education
Grades served: Infant to grade 8
Enrollment: 193
Student-teacher ratio: 18-to-1
Annual tuition: $5,600 to $6,100
Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered
Head of School: April Domine
Head of admissions: Cheryll Haugen, director of admissions
Our Lady of Perpetual Help School
3752 Broadway, Grove City
614-875-6779
ourladygc.org/school
Grades served: Pre-K to 8
Enrollment: 360
Student-teacher ratio: 18-to-1
Annual tuition: $6,250
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Julie Freeman
Head of admissions: Brad Allen, enrollment coordinator
Red Oak Community School
93 W. Weisheimer Road, Columbus
614-362-9776
redoakcommunityschool.org
Grades served: K-5
Enrollment: 55
Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1
Annual tuition: $3,178 to $7,183
Accreditation: None
School Manager: Cheryl Ryan
Head of admissions: Cheryl Ryan
Shekinah Christian School
10040 Lafayette Plain City Road, Plain City
614-873-3130
shekinahchristian.org
Grades served: K-12
Enrollment: 106
Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1
Annual tuition: $3,282 to $6,564
Accreditation: None
Head of School: Brice Kauffman
Head of admissions: Ann Grissom, administrative assistant
Sonshine Christian Academy
2177 Mock Road, Columbus; 980 Lenore Ave., Columbus
614-291-6840
scaoh.us
Grades served: Pre-K to 8
Enrollment: 160
Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1
Annual tuition: $4,775
Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International
Principal and Superintendent: Davina Hicks
Head of admissions: Latasha Howard
St. Agatha School
1880 Northam Road, Upper Arlington
614-488-9000
saintagathaschool.org
Grades served: Preschool to 8
Enrollment: 250
Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1
Annual tuition: $5,340
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Luna Alsharaiha
Head of admissions: Luna Alsharaiha, principal
St. Andrew School
4081 Reed Road, Columbus
614-451-1626
standrewschool.com
Grades served: Pre-K to 8
Enrollment: 460
Student-teacher ratio: 14-to-1
Annual tuition: $4,760
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
School Principal: Joel Wichtman
Head of admissions: Chuck Rekow
St. Anthony School
1300 Urban Drive, Columbus
614-888-4268
stanthonycolumbus.org
Grades served: K-8
Enrollment: 188
Student-teacher ratio: 25-to-1
Annual tuition: $4,700 for Catholic families, $6,950 nonparishioner
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Chris Iaconis
Head of admissions: Monica Landis
St. Brigid of Kildare
7175 Avery Road, Dublin
614-718-5825
stbrigidofkildare.com
Grades served: Preschool to 8
Enrollment: 650
Student-teacher ratio: 14-to-1
Annual tuition: $6,300
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Kathy O’Reilly
Head of admissions: Megan Wachalec
St. Catharine School
2865 Fair Ave., Columbus
614-235-1396
stcatharineschool.com
Grades served: Preschool to 8
Enrollment: 322
Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1
Annual tuition: $5,580
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Mark Watts
Head of admissions: Johnean Goodwin
St. Cecilia School
440 Norton Road, Columbus
614-878-3555
stceciliacolumbus.org
Grades served: Pre-K to 8
Enrollment: 265
Student-teacher ratio: 24-to-1
Annual tuition: $5,000
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Lori Smith
Head of admissions: Laura Kreber
St. Charles Preparatory School
2010 E. Broad St., Columbus
380-209-2222
stcharlesprep.org
Grades served: 9-12
Enrollment: 548
Student-teacher ratio: 18-to-1
Annual tuition: $10,295 for parish families, $9,595 for second child; $10,625 and $9,925 nonparishioner
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: James R. Lower
Head of admissions: James R. Lower, principal
St. Francis de Sales School
641 Canterbury Court, Newark
740-345-4049
stfrancisparish.net
Grades served: Preschool to 8
Enrollment: 243
Student-teacher ratio: 26-to-1
Annual tuition: $4,030 with parish grant, $5,930 for non-Catholic
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Sally Mummey
Head of admissions: Sally Mummey
St. Francis DeSales High School
4212 Karl Road, Columbus
614-267-7808
sfdstallions.org
Grades served: 9-12
Enrollment: 895
Student-teacher ratio: 17-to-1
Annual tuition: $9,995
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Daniel Garrick
Head of admissions: Julie Barber, director of enrollment
St. Joseph Montessori School
933 Hamlet St., Columbus
614-291-8601
sjms.net
Grades served: Pre-K to 8
Enrollment: 200
Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1
Annual tuition: $11,550
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Head of School: Brenda Huth
Head of admissions: Candice Singleton, director of admissions
St. Mary Magdalene School
2940 Parkside Road, Columbus
614-279-8880
saintmarymagschool.org
Grades served: Pre-K to 8
Enrollment: 288
Student-teacher ratio: 22-to-1
Annual tuition: $5,000
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Courtney Ryan
Head of admissions: Ariana Gomez
St. Mary School
309 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster
740-654-1632
saintmarylancaster.com
Grades served: Preschool to 8
Enrollment: 212
Student-teacher ratio: 17-to-1
Annual tuition: $5,950
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Kaylene Corcoran
Head of admissions: Nikki Schmelzer, secretary
St. Mary School Delaware
66 E. William St., Delaware
740-362-8961
stmarydelaware.org
Grades served: Preschool to 8
Enrollment: 370
Student-teacher ratio: 11-to-1
Annual tuition: $3,500 to $6,600
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Gina R. Stull
Head of admissions: Gina R. Stull
St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic School
795 Havens Corners Road, Gahanna
614-471-4930
cdstmatthew.org
Grades served: Pre-K to 8
Enrollment: 600 (approximate)
Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1
Annual tuition: $6,100
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: John Rathburn
Head of admissions: Michelle Lantz
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School
61 Moss Road, Westerville
614-882-2710
stpaulk-8.org
Grades served: Preschool to 8
Enrollment: 800
Student-teacher ratio: 18-to-1
Annual tuition: $5,400 member, $6,900 nonmember
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Carol Walsh
Head of admissions: Carol Walsh, principal
St. Vincent Prep Academy
1490 E. Main St., Columbus
614-252-0731
svfc.org
Grades served: Pre-K to 5
Enrollment: 200 (limited for 2020-21 school year)
Student-teacher ratio: 10-to-1
Annual tuition: $4,600 (accepts EdChoice and offers additional scholarships)
Accreditation: Council on Accreditation
Principal: James Upshaw
Head of admissions: Nicole Kahler
Tree of Life Christian Schools
3655 Maize Road, Columbus
614-784-2795
tolcs.org
Grades served: Pre-K to 12
Enrollment: 762
Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1
Annual tuition: $4,990 (half-day kindergarten) to $10,105 (grades 9-12)
Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International, Cognia (formerly AdvancED)
Superintendent: Todd Marrah
Head of admissions: Carol Tanner, director of admissions
Trinity Catholic Elementary School
1440 Grandview Ave., Columbus
614-488-7650
trinity.cdeducation.org
Grades served: K-8
Enrollment: 160
Student-teacher ratio: 16-to-1
Annual tuition: $4,346 for Catholic families, $6,686 nonparishioner
Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association
Principal: Kimber Moehrman
Head of admissions: Diane Eastman
The Wellington School
3650 Reed Road, Columbus
614-457-7883
wellington.org
Grades served: Preschool to 12
Enrollment: 664
Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1
Annual tuition: $12,850 to $26,800
Accreditation: Independent Schools Association of the Central States, National Association of Independent Schools
Head of School: Jeff Terwin
Head of admissions: Maryline Kulewicz
Welsh Hills School
2610 Newark-Granville Road, Granville
740-522-2020
welshhills.org
Grades served: Infant to grade 12
Enrollment: 112
Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1
Annual tuition: $10,250
Accreditation: Independent Schools Association of the Central States
Head of School: Michelle Lerner
Head of admissions: Michelle Lerner, head of school
Worthington Adventist Academy
870 Griswold St., Worthington
614-885-9525
worthingtonadventistacademy.com
Grades served: K-8
Enrollment: 85
Student-teacher ratio: 17-to-1
Annual tuition: $4,650
Accreditation: National Council for Private School Accreditation, North American Division of Seventh-Day Adventists Office of Education
Principal: Valerie Green
Head of admissions: Stephanie Rodriguez
Worthington Christian School
6675 Worthington Galena Road, Worthington
614-431-8215
worthingtonchristian.com
Grades served: K-12
Enrollment: 890
Student-teacher ratio: 13-to-1
Annual tuition: $5,100 to $11,000
Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International
Head of School: Troy McIntosh
Head of admissions: Lisa Raikes, admissions director