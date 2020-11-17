Browse a directory of 58 institutions, whose offerings include college prep, religious and special needs programs.

For families looking to enroll their children in a private school, Central Ohio has a gamut of options from which to choose.

Fifty-eight local institutions—including schools with college prep, special needs and parochial focuses, are represented in our 2020 Private Schools Guide. The list, which includes programs serving infants through 12th-graders, is limited to institutions that offer classes above the kindergarten level. Charter schools are not included.

Information in the guide was provided by schools that filled out our survey. Institutions that did not respond are not listed.

Enrollment shown is for the 2020-21 school year. Annual tuition is for 2020-21 and excludes fees, scholarships and discounts.

All Saints Academy

2855 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus

614-231-3391

asacatholic.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 8

Enrollment: 378

Student-teacher ratio: 17-to-1

Annual tuition: $6,125

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Laura Miller

Head of admissions: Barb Branfield

Beautiful Savior Lutheran School

2213 White Road, Grove City

614-875-1147

school.beautifulsavior-gc.net

Grades served: Pre-K to 8

Enrollment: 80 (approximate)

Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1

Annual tuition: $5,000

Accreditation: None

Principal: Adam Stevens

Head of admissions: Adam Stevens

Bishop Hartley High School

1285 Zettler Road, Columbus

614-237-5421

bishop-hartley.org

Grades served: 9-12

Enrollment: 715

Student-teacher ratio: 16-to-1

Annual tuition: $8,050 to $9,950

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association, Ohio Department of Education chartered

Principal: Michael Winters

Head of admissions: Heather Rush, admissions director

Bishop Watterson High School

99 E. Cooke Road, Columbus

614-268-8671

bishopwatterson.com

Grades served: 9-12

Enrollment: 947

Student-teacher ratio: 11-to-1

Annual tuition: $10,175

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Deacon Chris Campbell

Head of admissions: Mary Kate Campbell

Blessed Sacrament School

394 E. Main St., Newark

740-345-4125

blsacschool.net

Grades served: Preschool to 8

Enrollment: 157

Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1

Annual tuition: $5,750

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Joshua Caton

Head of admissions: Joshua Caton, principal

Bridgeway Academy

2500 Medary Ave., Columbus

614-262-7520

bridgewayohio.org

Grades served: Preschool to 12

Enrollment: 219

Student-teacher ratio: 2-to-1

Annual tuition: $32,000 to $38,000

Accreditation: N/A

Co-founders/Co-executive Directors: Abby David and Erin Nealy

Head of admissions: Ellie Preston, student services manager

Calumet Christian School

2774 Calumet St., Columbus

614-261-8136

calumetchristianschool.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 8

Enrollment: 278

Student-teacher ratio: 20-to-1

Annual tuition: $3,708 to $6,552

Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered

Principal: Tyler Wriston

Head of admissions: Jody Butcher, office manager

Central College Christian School

975 S. Sunbury Road, Westerville

614-794-8146

cccacademy.com

Grades served: K-5

Enrollment: 140

Student-teacher ratio: 16-to-1

Annual tuition: $6,000 grades 1-5, $6,240 kindergarten

Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered

Principal: Howard Baum

Head of admissions: Howard Baum, principal

Clintonville Academy

3916 Indianola Ave., Columbus

614-267-4799

clintonvilleacademy.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 8

Enrollment: 102

Student-teacher ratio: 10-to-1

Annual tuition: $8,600 (includes earning $1,000 in service)

Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered

Director: Sally Lindsay

Head of admissions: Julie Liggett, registrar

Columbus Academy

4300 Cherry Bottom Road, Gahanna

614-475-2311

columbusacademy.org

Grades served: age 3 to grade 12

Enrollment: 1,157

Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1

Annual tuition: $12,500 to $29,800

Accreditation: Independent Schools Association of the Central States, National Association of Independent Schools, Ohio Association of Independent Schools

Head of School: Melissa Soderberg

Head of admissions: John Wuorinen, director of admissions and financial aid

Columbus Adventist Academy

3650B Sunbury Road, Columbus

614-471-2083

caa4eternity.org

Grades served: K-8

Enrollment: 150

Student-teacher ratio: 17-to-1

Annual tuition: $4,650

Accreditation: Accrediting Association of Seventh-day Adventist Schools, Colleges and Universities; Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools; National Council for Private School Accreditation

Principal: Evelyn Fordham Goodman

Head of admissions: Evelyn Fordham Goodman, principal

Columbus Jewish Day School

150 E. Granville Road, New Albany

614-939-5311

cjds.org

Grades served: K-5

Enrollment: 65

Student-teacher ratio: 6-to-1

Annual tuition: $17,475

Accreditation: Independent Schools Association of the Central States

Head of School: Rachel Arcus-Goldberg

Head of admissions: Jenny Glick, director of enrollment management

Columbus Montessori Education Center

979 S. James Road, Columbus

614-231-3790

columbusmontessori.org

Grades served: age 6 weeks to grade 6

Enrollment: 198

Student-teacher ratio: 7-to-1

Annual tuition: $8,500 to $18,100

Accreditation: American Montessori Society, National Association for the Education of Young Children

Executive Director: Jamie Gottesman

Head of admissions: Rekha Kohli, director of student & family services

Columbus School for Girls

65 S. Drexel Ave., Columbus

614-252-0781

columbusschoolforgirls.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 12

Enrollment: 542

Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1

Annual tuition: $24,205 to $28,935

Accreditation: Independent Schools Association of the Central States

Head of School: Jennifer Ciccarelli

Head of admissions: Chelsea Woods

Columbus Torah Academy

181 Noe Bixby Road, Columbus

614-864-0299

torahacademy.org

Grades served: K-12

Enrollment: 210

Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1

Annual tuition: $12,041 to $19,934

Accreditation: Independent Schools Association of the Central States

Head of School: Rabbi Avrohom Drandoff

Head of admissions: Shari Herszage

Cristo Rey Columbus High School

400 E. Town St., Columbus

614-223-9261

cristoreycolumbus.org

Grades served: 9-12

Enrollment: 425

Student-teacher ratio: 18-to-1

Annual tuition: Tuition is charged on a sliding scale and ranges from $250 to $3,000.

Accreditation: Cognia (formerly AdvancED), Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Co-principals: Patrick Hickman and Ryan Michelle Pettit

Head of admissions: Meghan Devring

Delaware Christian School

45 Belle Ave., Delaware

740-363-8425

dcschool.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 12

Enrollment: 330

Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1

Annual tuition: $6,200 to $7,034

Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International

Head of School: Jane Miner

Head of admissions: Shayla Bliss

Fairfield Christian Academy

1965 N. Columbus St., Lancaster

740-654-2889

fcaknights.org

Grades served: K-12

Enrollment: 473

Student-teacher ratio: 17-to-1

Annual tuition: $5,899

Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered

Superintendent: Craig Carpenter

Head of admissions: Kara Stephens

Fisher Catholic High School

1803 Granville Pike Road, Lancaster

740-654-1231

fishercatholic.org

Grades served: 9-12

Enrollment: 154

Student-teacher ratio: 14-to-1

Annual tuition: $7,800

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Jim Globokar

Head of admissions: Jim Globokar

Genoa Christian Academy

7562 Lewis Center Road, Westerville

740-965-5433

genoachristianacademy.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 12

Enrollment: 380

Student-teacher ratio: 11-to-1

Annual tuition: $1,560 to $7,613

Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered

Superintendent: Craig Bartley

Head of admissions: Barb Stambaugh

Gloria S. Friend Christian Academy

428 E. Main St., Columbus

614-221-1518

gsfchristianacademy.org

Grades served: K-6

Enrollment: 36

Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1

Annual tuition: $4,650

Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered

Administrator: Nadia Reed

Head of admissions: Sheryl Thorne

Grove City Christian School

4750 Hoover Road, Grove City

614-875-3000

grovecitychristian.org

Grades served: K-12

Enrollment: 636

Student-teacher ratio: 15.5-to-1

Annual tuition: $5,800 to $7,430

Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International, Cognia (formerly AdvancED)

Head of School: David Arrell

Head of admissions: Daphne Schall, director of advancement

Harvest Preparatory School

4595 Gender Road, Canal Winchester

614-382-1111

harvestprep.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 12

Enrollment: 750

Student-teacher ratio: 14-to-1

Annual tuition: $4,100 to $6,700

Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered

Head of School: Kenneth L. Grunden

Head of admissions: Brenda Langston

The Juniper School

76 Charleston Ave., Columbus

614-674-8325

thejuniperschool.org

Grades served: Preschool to 5 (adding one grade per year through grade 8)

Enrollment: 75

Student-teacher ratio: 9-to-1

Annual tuition: $5,103 for kindergarten, $5,795 grades 1-5

Accreditation: We are on the path to accreditation from Waldorf Early Childhood Association of North America and the Association of Waldorf Schools of North America.

Grades Administrator: Jennifer Zegler

Head of admissions: Nicole Graf, admissions director

Liberty Christian Academy

10447 Refugee Road SW, Pataskala

740-964-2211

libertychristianacademy.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 12

Enrollment: 490

Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1

Annual tuition: $5,200 to $5,800

Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International

Head of School: LaVonne McIlrath

Head of admissions: Lisa Evenson, director of admissions

Marburn Academy

9555 Johnstown Road, New Albany

614-433-0822

marburnacademy.org

Grades served: 1-12

Enrollment: 264 and growing

Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1

Annual tuition: $29,220 to $30,425 ($12,460 average after financial aid and scholarships)

Accreditation: Academy of Orton-Gillingham Practitioners and Educators, Independent Schools Association of the Central States, International Dyslexia Association, National Association of Independent Schools, Ohio Association of Independent Schools

Head of School: Eldrich Carr

Head of admissions: Shetal Parikh

Mater Dei Academy

3695 Elm St., Whitehall

614-231-1984

materdeiacademy.org

Grades served: K-8

Enrollment: 9

Student-teacher ratio: 4-to-1

Annual tuition: $4,200 to $5,900

Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered

Principal: Colleen Moss

Head of admissions: Colleen Moss

New Beginnings Christian School

492 Williams Road, Columbus

614-497-3815

newbeginningsschool-daycare.org

Grades served: K-8

Enrollment: 97

Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1

Annual tuition: $4,600

Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered

Principal: Victoria Highfield

Head of admissions: Victoria Highfield

Newark Catholic High School

1 Green Wave Drive, Newark

740-344-3594

newarkcatholic.org

Grades served: 9-12

Enrollment: 215

Student-teacher ratio: 14-to-1

Annual tuition: $6,050

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association, Ohio Department of Education chartered

Principal: Beth Hill

Head of admissions: Traci Hogue, director of marketing, admissions & alumni relations

Northside Christian School

2655 Schrock Road, Westerville

614-882-1493

ncslions.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 12

Enrollment: 163

Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1

Annual tuition: $3,050 to $7,250

Accreditation: N/A

Principal: Jesse Stout

Head of admissions: Ashley Kester, office manager

Oakstone Academy

900 Club Drive, Westerville

614-899-2838

oakstoneacademy.org

Grades served: Preschool to 12

Enrollment: 550

Student-teacher ratio: 7-to-1 preschool to grade 5; 3-to-1 grades 6-12

Annual tuition: $1,300 to $32,500

Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered

Executive Director: Nikki Kerns

Head of admissions: Dixie Gebert, director of student services

One School

817 N. Hamilton Road, Gahanna

614-471-9270

oneschool.education

Grades served: Infant to grade 8

Enrollment: 193

Student-teacher ratio: 18-to-1

Annual tuition: $5,600 to $6,100

Accreditation: Ohio Department of Education chartered

Head of School: April Domine

Head of admissions: Cheryll Haugen, director of admissions

Our Lady of Perpetual Help School

3752 Broadway, Grove City

614-875-6779

ourladygc.org/school

Grades served: Pre-K to 8

Enrollment: 360

Student-teacher ratio: 18-to-1

Annual tuition: $6,250

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Julie Freeman

Head of admissions: Brad Allen, enrollment coordinator

Red Oak Community School

93 W. Weisheimer Road, Columbus

614-362-9776

redoakcommunityschool.org

Grades served: K-5

Enrollment: 55

Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1

Annual tuition: $3,178 to $7,183

Accreditation: None

School Manager: Cheryl Ryan

Head of admissions: Cheryl Ryan

Shekinah Christian School

10040 Lafayette Plain City Road, Plain City

614-873-3130

shekinahchristian.org

Grades served: K-12

Enrollment: 106

Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1

Annual tuition: $3,282 to $6,564

Accreditation: None

Head of School: Brice Kauffman

Head of admissions: Ann Grissom, administrative assistant

Sonshine Christian Academy

2177 Mock Road, Columbus; 980 Lenore Ave., Columbus

614-291-6840

scaoh.us

Grades served: Pre-K to 8

Enrollment: 160

Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1

Annual tuition: $4,775

Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International

Principal and Superintendent: Davina Hicks

Head of admissions: Latasha Howard

St. Agatha School

1880 Northam Road, Upper Arlington

614-488-9000

saintagathaschool.org

Grades served: Preschool to 8

Enrollment: 250

Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1

Annual tuition: $5,340

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Luna Alsharaiha

Head of admissions: Luna Alsharaiha, principal

St. Andrew School

4081 Reed Road, Columbus

614-451-1626

standrewschool.com

Grades served: Pre-K to 8

Enrollment: 460

Student-teacher ratio: 14-to-1

Annual tuition: $4,760

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

School Principal: Joel Wichtman

Head of admissions: Chuck Rekow

St. Anthony School

1300 Urban Drive, Columbus

614-888-4268

stanthonycolumbus.org

Grades served: K-8

Enrollment: 188

Student-teacher ratio: 25-to-1

Annual tuition: $4,700 for Catholic families, $6,950 nonparishioner

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Chris Iaconis

Head of admissions: Monica Landis

St. Brigid of Kildare

7175 Avery Road, Dublin

614-718-5825

stbrigidofkildare.com

Grades served: Preschool to 8

Enrollment: 650

Student-teacher ratio: 14-to-1

Annual tuition: $6,300

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Kathy O’Reilly

Head of admissions: Megan Wachalec

St. Catharine School

2865 Fair Ave., Columbus

614-235-1396

stcatharineschool.com

Grades served: Preschool to 8

Enrollment: 322

Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1

Annual tuition: $5,580

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Mark Watts

Head of admissions: Johnean Goodwin

St. Cecilia School

440 Norton Road, Columbus

614-878-3555

stceciliacolumbus.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 8

Enrollment: 265

Student-teacher ratio: 24-to-1

Annual tuition: $5,000

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Lori Smith

Head of admissions: Laura Kreber

St. Charles Preparatory School

2010 E. Broad St., Columbus

380-209-2222

stcharlesprep.org

Grades served: 9-12

Enrollment: 548

Student-teacher ratio: 18-to-1

Annual tuition: $10,295 for parish families, $9,595 for second child; $10,625 and $9,925 nonparishioner

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: James R. Lower

Head of admissions: James R. Lower, principal

St. Francis de Sales School

641 Canterbury Court, Newark

740-345-4049

stfrancisparish.net

Grades served: Preschool to 8

Enrollment: 243

Student-teacher ratio: 26-to-1

Annual tuition: $4,030 with parish grant, $5,930 for non-Catholic

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Sally Mummey

Head of admissions: Sally Mummey

St. Francis DeSales High School

4212 Karl Road, Columbus

614-267-7808

sfdstallions.org

Grades served: 9-12

Enrollment: 895

Student-teacher ratio: 17-to-1

Annual tuition: $9,995

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Daniel Garrick

Head of admissions: Julie Barber, director of enrollment

St. Joseph Montessori School

933 Hamlet St., Columbus

614-291-8601

sjms.net

Grades served: Pre-K to 8

Enrollment: 200

Student-teacher ratio: 12-to-1

Annual tuition: $11,550

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Head of School: Brenda Huth

Head of admissions: Candice Singleton, director of admissions

St. Mary Magdalene School

2940 Parkside Road, Columbus

614-279-8880

saintmarymagschool.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 8

Enrollment: 288

Student-teacher ratio: 22-to-1

Annual tuition: $5,000

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Courtney Ryan

Head of admissions: Ariana Gomez

St. Mary School

309 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster

740-654-1632

saintmarylancaster.com

Grades served: Preschool to 8

Enrollment: 212

Student-teacher ratio: 17-to-1

Annual tuition: $5,950

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Kaylene Corcoran

Head of admissions: Nikki Schmelzer, secretary

St. Mary School Delaware

66 E. William St., Delaware

740-362-8961

stmarydelaware.org

Grades served: Preschool to 8

Enrollment: 370

Student-teacher ratio: 11-to-1

Annual tuition: $3,500 to $6,600

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Gina R. Stull

Head of admissions: Gina R. Stull

St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic School

795 Havens Corners Road, Gahanna

614-471-4930

cdstmatthew.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 8

Enrollment: 600 (approximate)

Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1

Annual tuition: $6,100

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: John Rathburn

Head of admissions: Michelle Lantz

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School

61 Moss Road, Westerville

614-882-2710

stpaulk-8.org

Grades served: Preschool to 8

Enrollment: 800

Student-teacher ratio: 18-to-1

Annual tuition: $5,400 member, $6,900 nonmember

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Carol Walsh

Head of admissions: Carol Walsh, principal

St. Vincent Prep Academy

1490 E. Main St., Columbus

614-252-0731

svfc.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 5

Enrollment: 200 (limited for 2020-21 school year)

Student-teacher ratio: 10-to-1

Annual tuition: $4,600 (accepts EdChoice and offers additional scholarships)

Accreditation: Council on Accreditation

Principal: James Upshaw

Head of admissions: Nicole Kahler

Tree of Life Christian Schools

3655 Maize Road, Columbus

614-784-2795

tolcs.org

Grades served: Pre-K to 12

Enrollment: 762

Student-teacher ratio: 15-to-1

Annual tuition: $4,990 (half-day kindergarten) to $10,105 (grades 9-12)

Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International, Cognia (formerly AdvancED)

Superintendent: Todd Marrah

Head of admissions: Carol Tanner, director of admissions

Trinity Catholic Elementary School

1440 Grandview Ave., Columbus

614-488-7650

trinity.cdeducation.org

Grades served: K-8

Enrollment: 160

Student-teacher ratio: 16-to-1

Annual tuition: $4,346 for Catholic families, $6,686 nonparishioner

Accreditation: Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association

Principal: Kimber Moehrman

Head of admissions: Diane Eastman

The Wellington School

3650 Reed Road, Columbus

614-457-7883

wellington.org

Grades served: Preschool to 12

Enrollment: 664

Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1

Annual tuition: $12,850 to $26,800

Accreditation: Independent Schools Association of the Central States, National Association of Independent Schools

Head of School: Jeff Terwin

Head of admissions: Maryline Kulewicz

Welsh Hills School

2610 Newark-Granville Road, Granville

740-522-2020

welshhills.org

Grades served: Infant to grade 12

Enrollment: 112

Student-teacher ratio: 8-to-1

Annual tuition: $10,250

Accreditation: Independent Schools Association of the Central States

Head of School: Michelle Lerner

Head of admissions: Michelle Lerner, head of school

Worthington Adventist Academy

870 Griswold St., Worthington

614-885-9525

worthingtonadventistacademy.com

Grades served: K-8

Enrollment: 85

Student-teacher ratio: 17-to-1

Annual tuition: $4,650

Accreditation: National Council for Private School Accreditation, North American Division of Seventh-Day Adventists Office of Education

Principal: Valerie Green

Head of admissions: Stephanie Rodriguez

Worthington Christian School

6675 Worthington Galena Road, Worthington

614-431-8215

worthingtonchristian.com

Grades served: K-12

Enrollment: 890

Student-teacher ratio: 13-to-1

Annual tuition: $5,100 to $11,000

Accreditation: Association of Christian Schools International

Head of School: Troy McIntosh

Head of admissions: Lisa Raikes, admissions director