Winter is just around the corner, so it's the ideal time to get something new to refresh yourself—or your space.

Keep spirits bright as we head back inside our homes for the winter. Treat yourself to something for your space, your body or your mind. Romantic lighting and aromatic candles, sipping a fun cocktail or relaxing in a new chair—these are comforting rituals as the season changes.

1. Bounce white woven bar stools, $269 to $289 at Crate & Barrel

2. North+29 sustainable candle, $29 at Koko

3. Luminare burst pendant, $729 at Elm & Iron

4. Upcircle organic face serum with coffee oil, $20 at Koko

5. Kickass lemongrass 4-in-1 shower bar, $10 at Koko

6. Calder coupe, $12.95 at Crate & Barrel

7. Sculpt chair, $799 at Crate & Barrel

8. Pitted magazine rack, $249 at Crate & Barrel

9. Four peel gin, $27.99 to $35.99 at Watershed Distillery

10. Bottled old fashioned, $16.99 to $59.99 at Watershed Distillery

