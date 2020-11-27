As provided for Aug. 1–Aug. 31, 2020 by The Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.

PRICE

ADDRESS

BUYER/SELLER

$1,650,000

2 Albery Loop, New Albany

Greenbaum, Ronald & Terri from Brownlee Harvey Jr.

& Ingrid R.

$1,500,000

6585 Lockhart Lane, Dublin

Singh, Sunint & Oberoi, Rajwant from Kasiraja, Chinta

$1,310,000

2065 Woodland Hall Dr., Delaware

Malnowski, Mark N. & Brooke R. from Austin, Adrienne

$1,285,000

8550 Tartan Fields Dr., Dublin

Bendo, Seth & Anna G. from Allen, Troy J. & Kathryn M.

$1,255,000

9315 Wilbrook Dr., Powell

Macknyk, James E. & Kay A. from Crawford, Deana

$1,200,000

1023 City Park Ave., Columbus

Avotins, Michael & Danne from Giometti, Stella & Nick

$1,186,500

3415 Hankinson Rd., Granville

Hannahs, Alison & Matthew from Pennington, David W. & Patricia A.

$1,175,000

5118 Canterbury Dr., Powell

Donnelly, Edwin F. & Diane S. from Otey, Gregory A.

& Mara L.

$1,125,000

2256 Columbus Rd., Granville

Nicolosi, Raphael J. & Kristina from Abbott, Robert M.

$1,111,000

13 Lyonsgate Rd., Bexley

Martin, Benjamin J. & Laraine V. from Mendel, Sandra A., trustee

$1,100,000

8570 Tartan Fields Dr., Dublin

Parrish, Robert E. Jr. from Searle, Mark L. & Marlene

$1,012,000

5019 Ravines Edge Ct., Powell

Smith, Janet from Horner, Robert David & Kim Kueter

$1,000,000

2145 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington

Colucy, Mark T. & Alutto, Kerrie A. from Caldwell, David M. & Nicole V.

$985,000

153 S. Dawson Ave., Bexley

Giometti, Nicholas D. & Stella from Sanders, Terry L.

& Sydney, Kristen J.

$970,000

7165 Ashcombe, New Albany

Irudayam, Sathish & Anthuvan, Anne from Stoner, Ashley T.

$950,000

5175 Woodbridge Ave., Powell

O’Laughlin, Patrick T. from Blauser, Guy

$950,000

4917 Yantis Dr., New Albany

Winnestaffer, Douglas S. & Stephens, Aaron M. from Tishkoff, Gregory H. & Corey P.

$939,990

7902 Old Oak Lane, Dublin

Meschbach, Nicole from Fischer Homes Columbus

$936,000

5127 Canterbury Dr., Powell

Will, Montford Jonathan from Calus, Scott C. & Karen A.

$930,000

590 Keyes Lane, Worthington

Ecklar, Trent & Elizabeth from Allchin, Bonnie M., trustee

$929,900

5184 Kittiwake Ct., Dublin

Piergallini, Lewis R. & Lori M. from Danna, Donald Bartlett Jr. & Saran, Anuradha S.

$925,000

140 Glyn Carin Lane, Granville

Hansen, Elizabeth & Forest from Parker, Richard H.

& Lisa M.

$907,500

2525 Slate Run Rd., Upper Arlington

Vankoevering, Kyle & Meredith from 2525 Slate Run LLC

$900,000

8657 Birgham Ct., Dublin

Doran, Zach T. & Briana C. from Muirfield 28 LLC

$900,000

5342 Hawthornden Ct., Dublin

Guinn, Vincent from Parenteau, Tressa Brianne