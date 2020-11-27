As provided for Aug. 1–Aug. 31, 2020 by The Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.
PRICE
ADDRESS
BUYER/SELLER
$1,650,000
2 Albery Loop, New Albany
Greenbaum, Ronald & Terri from Brownlee Harvey Jr.
& Ingrid R.
$1,500,000
6585 Lockhart Lane, Dublin
Singh, Sunint & Oberoi, Rajwant from Kasiraja, Chinta
$1,310,000
2065 Woodland Hall Dr., Delaware
Malnowski, Mark N. & Brooke R. from Austin, Adrienne
$1,285,000
8550 Tartan Fields Dr., Dublin
Bendo, Seth & Anna G. from Allen, Troy J. & Kathryn M.
$1,255,000
9315 Wilbrook Dr., Powell
Macknyk, James E. & Kay A. from Crawford, Deana
$1,200,000
1023 City Park Ave., Columbus
Avotins, Michael & Danne from Giometti, Stella & Nick
$1,186,500
3415 Hankinson Rd., Granville
Hannahs, Alison & Matthew from Pennington, David W. & Patricia A.
$1,175,000
5118 Canterbury Dr., Powell
Donnelly, Edwin F. & Diane S. from Otey, Gregory A.
& Mara L.
$1,125,000
2256 Columbus Rd., Granville
Nicolosi, Raphael J. & Kristina from Abbott, Robert M.
$1,111,000
13 Lyonsgate Rd., Bexley
Martin, Benjamin J. & Laraine V. from Mendel, Sandra A., trustee
$1,100,000
8570 Tartan Fields Dr., Dublin
Parrish, Robert E. Jr. from Searle, Mark L. & Marlene
$1,012,000
5019 Ravines Edge Ct., Powell
Smith, Janet from Horner, Robert David & Kim Kueter
$1,000,000
2145 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington
Colucy, Mark T. & Alutto, Kerrie A. from Caldwell, David M. & Nicole V.
$985,000
153 S. Dawson Ave., Bexley
Giometti, Nicholas D. & Stella from Sanders, Terry L.
& Sydney, Kristen J.
$970,000
7165 Ashcombe, New Albany
Irudayam, Sathish & Anthuvan, Anne from Stoner, Ashley T.
$950,000
5175 Woodbridge Ave., Powell
O’Laughlin, Patrick T. from Blauser, Guy
$950,000
4917 Yantis Dr., New Albany
Winnestaffer, Douglas S. & Stephens, Aaron M. from Tishkoff, Gregory H. & Corey P.
$939,990
7902 Old Oak Lane, Dublin
Meschbach, Nicole from Fischer Homes Columbus
$936,000
5127 Canterbury Dr., Powell
Will, Montford Jonathan from Calus, Scott C. & Karen A.
$930,000
590 Keyes Lane, Worthington
Ecklar, Trent & Elizabeth from Allchin, Bonnie M., trustee
$929,900
5184 Kittiwake Ct., Dublin
Piergallini, Lewis R. & Lori M. from Danna, Donald Bartlett Jr. & Saran, Anuradha S.
$925,000
140 Glyn Carin Lane, Granville
Hansen, Elizabeth & Forest from Parker, Richard H.
& Lisa M.
$907,500
2525 Slate Run Rd., Upper Arlington
Vankoevering, Kyle & Meredith from 2525 Slate Run LLC
$900,000
8657 Birgham Ct., Dublin
Doran, Zach T. & Briana C. from Muirfield 28 LLC
$900,000
5342 Hawthornden Ct., Dublin
Guinn, Vincent from Parenteau, Tressa Brianne