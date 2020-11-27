Friday

Nov 27, 2020 at 12:11 PM


As provided for Aug. 1–Aug. 31, 2020 by The Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.

PRICE 

ADDRESS 

BUYER/SELLER 

$1,650,000 

2 Albery Loop, New Albany 

Greenbaum, Ronald & Terri from Brownlee Harvey Jr. 
& Ingrid R. 

$1,500,000 

6585 Lockhart Lane, Dublin 

Singh, Sunint & Oberoi, Rajwant from Kasiraja, Chinta 

$1,310,000 

2065 Woodland Hall Dr., Delaware 

Malnowski, Mark N. & Brooke R. from Austin, Adrienne 

$1,285,000 

8550 Tartan Fields Dr., Dublin 

Bendo, Seth & Anna G. from Allen, Troy J. & Kathryn M. 

$1,255,000 

9315 Wilbrook Dr., Powell 

Macknyk, James E. & Kay A. from Crawford, Deana 

$1,200,000 

1023 City Park Ave., Columbus 

Avotins, Michael & Danne from Giometti, Stella & Nick 

$1,186,500 

3415 Hankinson Rd., Granville 

Hannahs, Alison & Matthew from Pennington, David W. & Patricia A. 

$1,175,000 

5118 Canterbury Dr., Powell 

Donnelly, Edwin F. & Diane S. from Otey, Gregory A. 
& Mara L. 

$1,125,000 

2256 Columbus Rd., Granville 

Nicolosi, Raphael J. & Kristina from Abbott, Robert M. 

$1,111,000 

13 Lyonsgate Rd., Bexley 

Martin, Benjamin J. & Laraine V. from Mendel, Sandra A., trustee 

$1,100,000 

8570 Tartan Fields Dr., Dublin 

Parrish, Robert E. Jr. from Searle, Mark L. & Marlene 

$1,012,000 

5019 Ravines Edge Ct., Powell 

Smith, Janet from Horner, Robert David & Kim Kueter 

$1,000,000 

2145 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington 

Colucy, Mark T. & Alutto, Kerrie A. from Caldwell, David M. & Nicole V. 

$985,000 

153 S. Dawson Ave., Bexley 

Giometti, Nicholas D. & Stella from Sanders, Terry L. 
& Sydney, Kristen J. 

$970,000 

7165 Ashcombe, New Albany 

Irudayam, Sathish & Anthuvan, Anne from Stoner, Ashley T. 

$950,000 

5175 Woodbridge Ave., Powell 

O’Laughlin, Patrick T. from Blauser, Guy 

$950,000 

4917 Yantis Dr., New Albany 

Winnestaffer, Douglas S. & Stephens, Aaron M. from Tishkoff, Gregory H. & Corey P. 

$939,990 

7902 Old Oak Lane, Dublin 

Meschbach, Nicole from Fischer Homes Columbus 

$936,000 

5127 Canterbury Dr., Powell 

Will, Montford Jonathan from Calus, Scott C. & Karen A. 

$930,000 

590 Keyes Lane, Worthington 

Ecklar, Trent & Elizabeth from Allchin, Bonnie M., trustee 

$929,900 

5184 Kittiwake Ct., Dublin 

Piergallini, Lewis R. & Lori M. from Danna, Donald Bartlett Jr. & Saran, Anuradha S. 

$925,000 

140 Glyn Carin Lane, Granville 

Hansen, Elizabeth & Forest from Parker, Richard H. 
& Lisa M. 

$907,500 

2525 Slate Run Rd., Upper Arlington 

Vankoevering, Kyle & Meredith from 2525 Slate Run LLC 

$900,000 

8657 Birgham Ct., Dublin 

Doran, Zach T. & Briana C. from Muirfield 28 LLC 

$900,000 

5342 Hawthornden Ct., Dublin 

Guinn, Vincent from Parenteau, Tressa Brianne 