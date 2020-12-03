Reading is a great way for multiple generations to connect and converse.

As the weather turns cold and the kids spend more time indoors, it’s a great opportunity to start a family book club. And thanks to the popularity of video calling, you can include out-of-town grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles in the fun.

Literature is a great way for multiple generations to connect and for families to pass on important values and share stories. Book discussions will give relatives who don’t see each other regularly a reason to communicate and provide ideas to discuss. Here are some book club tips from Next Avenue, a nonprofit website from Twin Cities PBS.

Not sure what to read? Check out this list on the Grandma Ideas blog.

And finally, if you need some tips on how to facilitate a book discussion, book club queen Oprah Winfrey offers a great list of questions to get your group started.

