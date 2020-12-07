The pandemic is making winter weddings more complicated than ever. These products will keep your guests comfortable and safe this season.

Even during non-pandemic years, winter weddings have always held a certain appeal.

For starters, scheduling a ceremony once the temperatures have dropped helps avoid scheduling conflicts: Competing events to contend with—from graduation parties to football games to, yes, other weddings—tend to fade away. Plus, most of us are already primed to feel rather festive, so why not capitalize on all of that good cheer?

This winter, as cases of COVID-19 spike in Central Ohio and throughout the country, couples who have either booked or rescheduled a wedding for the coming months will face some unusual challenges. As in the spring and summer, outdoor affairs are essential, but how do you keep your socially distanced guests warm? What happens if it snows? And what about the décor?

Read on for our recommended COVID-era winter weddings hacks.

Covering Up

If you’re asking your guests to rough it during your cold-weather ceremony, you’ll need to provide them with some protection from the elements. Start with blankets as guest favors: Available in a constellation of colors, Joss and Main’s Bovina Acrylic Throw, currently on sale for $44 apiece, is sure to keep the crowd warm and cozy. A bolder choice might be Benevolence LA’s Mexican Falsa Blankets, which come in eye-popping traditional patterns and are a downright steal with sale prices starting at $17.95.

On the off-chance that some members of your party are Ohio State football fans, Bucknut Collectibles sells scarlet-and-gray hand warmer muffs for $39.99 each. We’re assuming these were intended for November games, but they would work just as well as a substitute for bridesmaid bouquets at a Buckeye-themed wedding. Prefer something less sportsy? Etsy seller bridalspain makes faux mink muffs in a variety of colors, $20.99 each, and can even create matching shrugs.

Carrying a Torch

We get it: Some outdoor events this time of year call for more than warm coverings. Fortunately, Ohio Flame manufactures widely acclaimed and reasonably priced fire pits around which guests can gather. Consider picking up several to avoid too many people congregating in one location. The Patriot Fire Pit is made of American steel and comes in sizes of 24, 30, 36, 42 and 48 inches ($297.93 to $1,307.93). If your tastes require something more eye-catching, Ohio Flame also makes artisan fire pits that start at $631.23.

Keeping out the Elements

Of course, what good are blankets and fire pits if it’s raining, snowing or sleeting? You need to rent yourself a tent. Lasting Impressions Event Rental and Main Events Party & Event Rental both offer a wide variety of tents, from peak to pole, in shapes, sizes and even the occasional stripe for those conscious about color coordination. You’ll want a version with walls, of course; opt for a high ceiling and adjustable window panels to allow for better airflow. Both companies also make available tent heaters to assure that those under cover remain nice and toasty.

To add a bit of heat around, say, an outdoor dance floor, Event Source rents out a flame patio heater in hammered bronze and a standing propane heater; Got Ya Covered Linens also rents the latter.

Inviting in the Ice

Winter weddings should be more than merely functional. Why not play up that whole winter wonderland vibe with an ice sculpture or two? Rock On Ice can form everything from ice accents to various food and beverage displays to an ice frame to enclose a photo of the couple. Ice sculptures cost $375 per 20-by-40-inch block and, when displayed indoors, retain their shape for up to eight hours—plenty of time to party.