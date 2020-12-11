Columbus Parent and ThisWeek Community News will recognize 15 finalists who are making a difference in the classroom.

Nominations are now open for the 2021 Teachers of the Year awards, presented by Columbus Parent and ThisWeek Community News. The program, in its eighth year, honors outstanding educators across Central Ohio.

Again this year, we will recognize a group of 15 finalists chosen from reader nominations. Three of them—one each at the elementary, middle and high school levels—will be chosen as this year’s winners.

Anyone can submit a nomination, including students, parents of current or former students, colleagues and administrators. The submission period is Dec. 10 to Jan. 14. Make a nomination on our contest page.

The editorial staffs of Parent and ThisWeek will review all of the nominations and choose a group of finalists. The nominations we receive for these finalists will be posted online (nominators will not be identified by name), and readers will vote to determine the winners starting in late February. Nominees must teach in the publications’ circulation areas.

The results will be announced in the Summer issue of Columbus Parent and in ThisWeek Community News. If the pandemic permits, winners also will be recognized with award ceremonies at their schools.

Our 2020 winners were: Mindy Martin, Taylor Road Elementary School; Julie Biswas, Columbus School for Girls; and Jim Coley, Reynoldsburg eSTEM Academy. Go to columbusparent.com/teachersoftheyear.

Stay up to date and get top reads, events, guides, parenting trends and more ideas for family fun. Subscribe to Columbus Parent’s weekly newsletter, The Bulletin.