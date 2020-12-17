From overbooked weekend evenings to crowd concerns, a small garden party is a perfect setting for a pandemic-era wedding.

Our spring/summer 2021 issue—available on newsstands and to Countdown Club members this month—features a styled shoot with a new, COVID-compliant take on wedding receptions. Instead of a large, lavish, indoor, evening affair, the feature focuses on a small-scale brunch setup. But the masterminds behind the shoot didn’t stop there; they also styled an afternoon tea party reception, perfect for anyone who isn’t an early riser but still wants a beautiful and intimate fête.

Photographers and shoot hosts, Broc and Alexa Pickering of Broc and Alexa Photography, worked with Dana Watts of Thyme & Details Sustainable Event Planning to conceptualize the scene. Broc even went so far as to create a custom teacup wall, featuring adorable vintage teacups that served as escort cards.

“That was super cute,” says Watts. “We were inspired by something on Pinterest and thought it would be cool to bring that to life.”

Smaller guest lists have more benefits than just being safer in the time of coronavirus, Watts adds.

“You’re able to—hopefully—have a nice, quality, sincere conversation with everyone; you don’t feel like you’re just running around saying, ‘Hi, bye, thank you very much,’ ” she says. “There are less traditions and formality, and it’s a lot more casual. You get to enjoy the food; you get to enjoy your people.”

