Infants benefit from lots of gentle touch time with parents.

Q: Is it possible to hold my baby too much?

A: Absolutely not! Contrary to the advice that is sometimes given to new mothers, holding a new baby does not spoil them or prevent them from learning independence when it is time. In fact, it has been proven that gentle touch is a crucial part of brain development.

Through research, we’ve found that premature babies have a reduced response to touch compared to full-term babies, as do preemies who had more exposure to painful medical procedures. When parents and NICU caregivers provided an increased amount of gentle touch to these babies, they recorded much stronger brain responses before going home with their parents than those who weren’t touched or held as often.

Gentle touch can act as a stress reliever for all involved, but is most impactful on the baby, who usually sleeps better, cries less and has better heart and respiratory rates. Kangaroo care (the practice of holding babies with skin-to-skin contact) and breastfeeding can provide some pain relief with no adverse side effects. In fact, they have many health benefits for parents as well as preterm and term-born infants.

Always consult your child’s pediatrician concerning your child’s health.

Nathalie Maitre, M.D., Ph.D., is a neonatologist and physician-scientist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

