Staying in this year? All the more reason to dress things up a little.

With fewer gatherings planned, make the most of your private space during the upcoming holiday season. New dinnerware for smaller crowds, as well as fun colors and pom pom garlands that create backdrops for virtual visits this holiday season. Go ahead. You have our permission to invest in a festive look that is sure to bring on mental merriment and good cheer.

1. Tova hanging star, $99–$139 at Ballard Designs

2. Woodland berry serving bowl, $79.95 at Williams Sonoma

3. Striped red pom pom throw, $49.95 at Crate & Barrel

4. Wilshire jewel cut wine glasses, $79.95/set of 4 at Williams Sonoma

5. Pom garland, $29 at Ballard Designs

6. Tahoe Fair Isle dinner plates, $69/set of 4 at Pottery Barn

7. Embroidered velvet pillow, $72.95–$84.95 at Crate & Barrel

8. Winter ceramic trees, $15–$39 at Ballard Designs

9. Winter tartan cloth napkins, $69.95/set of 4 at Williams Sonoma

10. Live larkspur protea wreath, $89 at Pottery Barn