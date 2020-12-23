Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.
We’re back this week with new Real Wedding Wednesday posts, featuring submissions from our spring/summer 2021 issue (which starts hitting newsstands this week)! This week’s couple wed this February in a vintage Valentine-themed wedding, but their décor included some lovely Christmas trees that fit this week perfectly. Maureen and Lawrence Groezinger are “a Tinder-match romance,” Maureen says.
“Absolutely magical that it snowed just enough to be a true ‘winter wonderland’ outside the large clubhouse windows,” she adds of their wedding day, which she calls “deeply personal and meaningful.” Both musicians, Maureen and Lawrence incorporated live renditions of their favorite songs into their ceremony and reception. The band even learned John Denver’s “Country Roads” to surprise guests from West Virginia, and a Phish cover to surprise Lawrence.
The Details
Wedding date: Feb. 8, 2020
Wedding colors: Black, gold and jewel tones
Attendants: One bridesmaid, three bridesmen, four groomsmen and a flower girl
Bride wore: Gown from Etsy shop Bibiluxe, shoes from Nordstrom and vintage accessories
Gown cleaning: Columbus Lace Dry Cleaner
Hair and makeup: The Blowout Bar and Robbie Banks - Onsite Makeup Artistry
Groom wore: Suit from Nordstrom and accessories from Flower Child
Rings: Vintage engagement ring, groom’s band from HappyLaulea.com
Attendants wore: Attire from Nordstrom
Rehearsal dinner: El Vaquero
Ceremony, reception and caterer: Golf Club of Dublin
Cake: Party Cake Bakery
Florist: The Flowerman
Photographer: Dapper Dachshund Photography
Invitations: DIY
Ceremony singer: Kyle Kelvington
Cocktail hour musicians: Crystal City Chorus
Reception band: Dr. Awkward
First dance: “You’ll Never Walk Alone” by Gerry & the Pacemakers
Transportation: The BEAT
Hotel: AC Hotel by Marriott Columbus Dublin