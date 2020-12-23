Emma Frankart Henterly Editor, Columbus Weddings

Wednesday

Dec 23, 2020 at 10:49 AM


Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.

We’re back this week with new Real Wedding Wednesday posts, featuring submissions from our spring/summer 2021 issue (which starts hitting newsstands this week)! This week’s couple wed this February in a vintage Valentine-themed wedding, but their décor included some lovely Christmas trees that fit this week perfectly. Maureen and Lawrence Groezinger are “a Tinder-match romance,” Maureen says.  

“Absolutely magical that it snowed just enough to be a true ‘winter wonderland’ outside the large clubhouse windows,” she adds of their wedding day, which she calls “deeply personal and meaningful.” Both musicians, Maureen and Lawrence incorporated live renditions of their favorite songs into their ceremony and reception. The band even learned John Denver’s “Country Roads” to surprise guests from West Virginia, and a Phish cover to surprise Lawrence. 

The Details 

Wedding date: Feb. 8, 2020 

Wedding colors: Black, gold and jewel tones 

Attendants: One bridesmaid, three bridesmen, four groomsmen and a flower girl 

Bride wore: Gown from Etsy shop Bibiluxe, shoes from Nordstrom and vintage accessories 

Gown cleaning: Columbus Lace Dry Cleaner 

Hair and makeup: The Blowout Bar and Robbie Banks - Onsite Makeup Artistry 

Groom wore: Suit from Nordstrom and accessories from Flower Child  

Rings: Vintage engagement ring, groom’s band from HappyLaulea.com 

Attendants wore: Attire from Nordstrom 

Rehearsal dinner: El Vaquero 

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Golf Club of Dublin 

Cake: Party Cake Bakery 

Florist: The Flowerman 

Photographer: Dapper Dachshund Photography 

Invitations: DIY 

Ceremony singer: Kyle Kelvington 

Cocktail hour musicians: Crystal City Chorus 

Reception band: Dr. Awkward 

First dance: “You’ll Never Walk Alone” by Gerry & the Pacemakers 

Transportation: The BEAT 

Hotel: AC Hotel by Marriott Columbus Dublin 