Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.

We’re back this week with new Real Wedding Wednesday posts, featuring submissions from our spring/summer 2021 issue (which starts hitting newsstands this week)! This week’s couple wed this February in a vintage Valentine-themed wedding, but their décor included some lovely Christmas trees that fit this week perfectly. Maureen and Lawrence Groezinger are “a Tinder-match romance,” Maureen says.

“Absolutely magical that it snowed just enough to be a true ‘winter wonderland’ outside the large clubhouse windows,” she adds of their wedding day, which she calls “deeply personal and meaningful.” Both musicians, Maureen and Lawrence incorporated live renditions of their favorite songs into their ceremony and reception. The band even learned John Denver’s “Country Roads” to surprise guests from West Virginia, and a Phish cover to surprise Lawrence.

The Details

Wedding date: Feb. 8, 2020

Wedding colors: Black, gold and jewel tones

Attendants: One bridesmaid, three bridesmen, four groomsmen and a flower girl

Bride wore: Gown from Etsy shop Bibiluxe, shoes from Nordstrom and vintage accessories

Gown cleaning: Columbus Lace Dry Cleaner

Hair and makeup: The Blowout Bar and Robbie Banks - Onsite Makeup Artistry

Groom wore: Suit from Nordstrom and accessories from Flower Child

Rings: Vintage engagement ring, groom’s band from HappyLaulea.com

Attendants wore: Attire from Nordstrom

Rehearsal dinner: El Vaquero

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Golf Club of Dublin

Cake: Party Cake Bakery

Florist: The Flowerman

Photographer: Dapper Dachshund Photography

Invitations: DIY

Ceremony singer: Kyle Kelvington

Cocktail hour musicians: Crystal City Chorus

Reception band: Dr. Awkward

First dance: “You’ll Never Walk Alone” by Gerry & the Pacemakers

Transportation: The BEAT

Hotel: AC Hotel by Marriott Columbus Dublin