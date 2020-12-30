Emma Frankart Henterly Editor, Columbus Weddings

Wednesday

Dec 30, 2020 at 12:40 PM




College sweethearts Lydia and Conor Hollern have a love story that’s full of holiday cheer. There’s their wedding date: Leap Day 2020, which is remarkable in itself. But their engagement is tied to Christmas, too: Conor proposed on Dec. 26, 2018, as he and Lydia were exchanging gifts at their apartment, next to the Christmas tree. 

The Feb. 29 wedding featured a number of memorable details in its own right, Lydia says. One of the flower boys took it upon himself to pick up the petals thrown down by the flower boy who proceeded down the aisle before him, and in a hilarious twist, Lydia referred to herself as “Conor” during the vow exchange. 

The Details 

Wedding date: Feb. 29, 2020 

Wedding colors: Burgundy, navy, blush and gold 

Attendants: Four bridesmaids, four groomsmen, two flower boys and one ring bearer 

Bride wore: Gown from Off White and accessories from Etsy 

Groom wore: Suit from Men’s Wearhouse 

Bridesmaids wore: Gowns from Azazie 

Groomsmen wore: Suits from Men’s Wearhouse 

Flower boys and ring bearer wore: Suits from Amazon 

Ceremony and reception: Vue Columbus 

Caterer: Together & Company 

Dessert: Mrs. Turbo’s Cookies 

Florist: The Flowerman 

Photographer: Red Gallery Photography 

Videographer: Eldon Wedding Films 

Stationery: You’re Invited 

Reception tunes: Party Pleasers 