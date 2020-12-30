Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.
College sweethearts Lydia and Conor Hollern have a love story that’s full of holiday cheer. There’s their wedding date: Leap Day 2020, which is remarkable in itself. But their engagement is tied to Christmas, too: Conor proposed on Dec. 26, 2018, as he and Lydia were exchanging gifts at their apartment, next to the Christmas tree.
The Feb. 29 wedding featured a number of memorable details in its own right, Lydia says. One of the flower boys took it upon himself to pick up the petals thrown down by the flower boy who proceeded down the aisle before him, and in a hilarious twist, Lydia referred to herself as “Conor” during the vow exchange.
The Details
Wedding date: Feb. 29, 2020
Wedding colors: Burgundy, navy, blush and gold
Attendants: Four bridesmaids, four groomsmen, two flower boys and one ring bearer
Bride wore: Gown from Off White and accessories from Etsy
Groom wore: Suit from Men’s Wearhouse
Bridesmaids wore: Gowns from Azazie
Groomsmen wore: Suits from Men’s Wearhouse
Flower boys and ring bearer wore: Suits from Amazon
Ceremony and reception: Vue Columbus
Caterer: Together & Company
Dessert: Mrs. Turbo’s Cookies
Florist: The Flowerman
Photographer: Red Gallery Photography
Videographer: Eldon Wedding Films
Stationery: You’re Invited
Reception tunes: Party Pleasers