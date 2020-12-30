Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.

College sweethearts Lydia and Conor Hollern have a love story that’s full of holiday cheer. There’s their wedding date: Leap Day 2020, which is remarkable in itself. But their engagement is tied to Christmas, too: Conor proposed on Dec. 26, 2018, as he and Lydia were exchanging gifts at their apartment, next to the Christmas tree.

The Feb. 29 wedding featured a number of memorable details in its own right, Lydia says. One of the flower boys took it upon himself to pick up the petals thrown down by the flower boy who proceeded down the aisle before him, and in a hilarious twist, Lydia referred to herself as “Conor” during the vow exchange.

The Details

Wedding date: Feb. 29, 2020

Wedding colors: Burgundy, navy, blush and gold

Attendants: Four bridesmaids, four groomsmen, two flower boys and one ring bearer

Bride wore: Gown from Off White and accessories from Etsy

Groom wore: Suit from Men’s Wearhouse

Bridesmaids wore: Gowns from Azazie

Groomsmen wore: Suits from Men’s Wearhouse

Flower boys and ring bearer wore: Suits from Amazon

Ceremony and reception: Vue Columbus

Caterer: Together & Company

Dessert: Mrs. Turbo’s Cookies

Florist: The Flowerman

Photographer: Red Gallery Photography

Videographer: Eldon Wedding Films

Stationery: You’re Invited

Reception tunes: Party Pleasers