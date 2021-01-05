The Columbus Zoo, holiday lights and recommended playgrounds were among readers' favorite topics.

Last year was certainly a year like no other, as a global pandemic and urgent calls for equality and social justice caused a profound impact on Central Ohio and the world.

At Columbus Parent, we aimed to strike a balance between family-centered coverage of such serious news and insights with feature stories, photo galleries and lists of things to do—perennially some of the most popular and searched for content among local parents. After all, we understand that you’re still looking for ways to keep the kids entertained, especially when everyone is cooped up at home.

Here are the 10 most popular stories on columbusparent.com published in 2020. Not surprisingly, the Columbus Zoo, holiday lights and playgrounds were among your favorites.

1. Media Reviews: Recommended Books for Kids

2. Summer Camp Guide

3. Photos: The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s New Adventure Cove

4. Jack Hanna’s Wild Journey

5. The Go-To Guide: Top Outdoor Playgrounds Around Columbus

6. 2020 Holiday Lights and Events Around Columbus

7. Photos: Jack Hanna Through the Years

8. Photos: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Behavioral Health Center

9. Columbus Parent’s 2020 Family Faves Winners

10. Working from Home? Try These Tips

