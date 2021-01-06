Emma Frankart Henterly Editor, Columbus Weddings

Wednesday

Jan 6, 2021 at 9:23 AM


Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.

We love a nontraditional wedding party, and Aundrea and Zach Pascoe have a great story behind theirs: They first met “over a fishbowl,” Aundrea says, at her man of honor’s birthday celebration in 2016. Like many couples, the Pascoes saw their wedding plans change rapidly to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Our wedding went from having every detail planned to playing it by ear day to day,” Aundrea says. “Thankfully, details that would typically matter started to seem less important as the day approached. We were able to vow to spend the rest of our lives together through handwritten, personal vows shared with our closest friends and family. … Despite the wedding not going quite as planned and the state of the world, I don't think we could have felt more love on our wedding day.” 

Rigorous mask-wearing by guests during the ceremony and on the reception's dance floor helped ensure that the Pascoes’ celebration was memorable in only the best ways. 

A number of personal touches helped the day stand out in other ways, too. The couple served signature cocktails—Pineapple Meowgaritas and Pepper Puptails—to honor their pets; Aundrea’s cousin officiated the ceremony; and two more of her cousins created the florals for the day. 

One of the day’s biggest highlights, however, was entirely unplanned. “Shortly after dinner, our ring bearers and flower girl were on the dance floor playing. The DJ played ‘Baby Shark,’ and all of our guests stood up and went on the dance floor with the kids,” Aundrea recalls. “It really showed how much our guests were ready to celebrate and let loose after a few long months in quarantine. It truly was a moment of pure happiness for everyone.” 

The Details 

Wedding date: July 25, 2020 

Wedding colors: Silver, dusty rose and blue 

Attendants: Seven bridesmaids, one bridesman, four groomsmen, one flower girl and two ring bearers 

Bride wore: Terani Couture gown from Luxe Redux Bridal, veil from David’s Bridal, shoes from Macy’s, accessories from The Ritz 

Hair and makeup: Ally Ford and January Adams 

Groom wore: Suit from Generation Tux 

Rings: Diamonds Direct 

Bride's attendants wore: Gowns from David’s Bridal and suits from Generation Tux 

Groomsmen wore: Suits from Generation Tux 

Rehearsal dinner: MacKenzie River Pizza 

Ceremony and reception: Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center 

Caterer: In-house 

Cake: Nothing Bundt Cakes 

Florists: Amanda Roderick and Amber Pernell-Weeks  

Photographer: Shannon England Photography 

Invitations: Shutterfly.com 

Reception tunes: DJ Franky Frank 

Guest favors: Hershey Kisses 

Guests stayed at: Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center 

Sunday brunch: Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center 