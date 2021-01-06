Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.
We love a nontraditional wedding party, and Aundrea and Zach Pascoe have a great story behind theirs: They first met “over a fishbowl,” Aundrea says, at her man of honor’s birthday celebration in 2016. Like many couples, the Pascoes saw their wedding plans change rapidly to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our wedding went from having every detail planned to playing it by ear day to day,” Aundrea says. “Thankfully, details that would typically matter started to seem less important as the day approached. We were able to vow to spend the rest of our lives together through handwritten, personal vows shared with our closest friends and family. … Despite the wedding not going quite as planned and the state of the world, I don't think we could have felt more love on our wedding day.”
Rigorous mask-wearing by guests during the ceremony and on the reception's dance floor helped ensure that the Pascoes’ celebration was memorable in only the best ways.
A number of personal touches helped the day stand out in other ways, too. The couple served signature cocktails—Pineapple Meowgaritas and Pepper Puptails—to honor their pets; Aundrea’s cousin officiated the ceremony; and two more of her cousins created the florals for the day.
One of the day’s biggest highlights, however, was entirely unplanned. “Shortly after dinner, our ring bearers and flower girl were on the dance floor playing. The DJ played ‘Baby Shark,’ and all of our guests stood up and went on the dance floor with the kids,” Aundrea recalls. “It really showed how much our guests were ready to celebrate and let loose after a few long months in quarantine. It truly was a moment of pure happiness for everyone.”
The Details
Wedding date: July 25, 2020
Wedding colors: Silver, dusty rose and blue
Attendants: Seven bridesmaids, one bridesman, four groomsmen, one flower girl and two ring bearers
Bride wore: Terani Couture gown from Luxe Redux Bridal, veil from David’s Bridal, shoes from Macy’s, accessories from The Ritz
Hair and makeup: Ally Ford and January Adams
Groom wore: Suit from Generation Tux
Rings: Diamonds Direct
Bride's attendants wore: Gowns from David’s Bridal and suits from Generation Tux
Groomsmen wore: Suits from Generation Tux
Rehearsal dinner: MacKenzie River Pizza
Ceremony and reception: Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center
Caterer: In-house
Cake: Nothing Bundt Cakes
Florists: Amanda Roderick and Amber Pernell-Weeks
Photographer: Shannon England Photography
Invitations: Shutterfly.com
Reception tunes: DJ Franky Frank
Guest favors: Hershey Kisses
Guests stayed at: Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center
Sunday brunch: Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center