The newer South Side business complex is a blank slate for wedding portraits.

Conceptualized by hair stylist Denise Chesser of Be{you}tiful Creations, this mini shoot combines the best of many worlds. It’s simultaneously moody and cheery, rustic and contemporary, bright and muted. “My main inspiration was just a moody romance in a rustic setting,” says Chesser.

The Fort is on South High Street south of Merion Village. It’s located in the same complex as Via Vecchia Winery, which moved there in 2019 after a long residency in the Brewery District and shares The Fort’s blank-slate, industrial-chic vibe.



VENDORS

Photographer: Steve Malone

Venue: The Fort

Gowns: Dublin Bridal and La Jeune Mariee

Concept and hair stylist: Be{you}tiful Creations

Makeup artist: Erica Eigensee

Florist: Sunflower Kate Florals

Videographer: Alexander Rogers

Models: Emily Craft and Aryana Parvin

