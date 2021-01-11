The newer South Side business complex is a blank slate for wedding portraits.
Conceptualized by hair stylist Denise Chesser of Be{you}tiful Creations, this mini shoot combines the best of many worlds. It’s simultaneously moody and cheery, rustic and contemporary, bright and muted. “My main inspiration was just a moody romance in a rustic setting,” says Chesser.
The Fort is on South High Street south of Merion Village. It’s located in the same complex as Via Vecchia Winery, which moved there in 2019 after a long residency in the Brewery District and shares The Fort’s blank-slate, industrial-chic vibe.
VENDORS
Photographer: Steve Malone
Venue: The Fort
Gowns: Dublin Bridal and La Jeune Mariee
Concept and hair stylist: Be{you}tiful Creations
Makeup artist: Erica Eigensee
Florist: Sunflower Kate Florals
Videographer: Alexander Rogers
Models: Emily Craft and Aryana Parvin