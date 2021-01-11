Emma Frankart Henterly Editor, Columbus Weddings

Monday

Jan 11, 2021 at 2:36 PM


The newer South Side business complex is a blank slate for wedding portraits.

Conceptualized by hair stylist Denise Chesser of Be{you}tiful Creations, this mini shoot combines the best of many worlds. It’s simultaneously moody and cheery, rustic and contemporary, bright and muted. “My main inspiration was just a moody romance in a rustic setting,” says Chesser.  

The Fort is on South High Street south of Merion Village. It’s located in the same complex as Via Vecchia Winery, which moved there in 2019 after a long residency in the Brewery District and shares The Fort’s blank-slate, industrial-chic vibe.

VENDORS 

Photographer: Steve Malone 

Venue: The Fort 

Gowns: Dublin Bridal and La Jeune Mariee 

Concept and hair stylist: Be{you}tiful Creations 

Makeup artist: Erica Eigensee 

Florist: Sunflower Kate Florals 

Videographer: Alexander Rogers 

Models: Emily Craft and Aryana Parvin