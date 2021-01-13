Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.

Music selection was a big deal for Jessica and Corey Sprang, an ER nurse and firefighter/paramedic who met when Corey brought a patient to Jessica’s ER in 2018. The pre-ceremony and processional music was from the Anne of Green Gables soundtrack in a nod to Jessica’s family’s affinity for the TV miniseries. The couple’s first dance song, “The Good Ones” by Gabby Barrett, was a surprise from Jessica to Corey. “The lyrics are so very appropriate,” she says. She and her father chose the theme song for M*A*S*H for their dance, honoring their history of watching the show together when Jessica was a child. And instead of the traditional pump-up-the-crowd jam, the Sprangs entered the reception to fire sirens to honor Corey’s profession.

The August wedding date itself was a bit of a surprise as well; the Sprangs had to reschedule after their original April date had to be canceled due to pandemic restrictions. They didn’t let that stop them from handing out cozy favors, however.

“We had blankets made with our name and original wedding date on them as favors. They were going to be with a sign that said, ‘To have and to hold in case you get cold,’ back in April,” Jessica says. “Since the wedding had to be moved due to COVID, we said, ‘In April we thought you would get cold; now we are just giving you something to hold.’ ”

The Details

Wedding date: Aug. 29, 2020

Wedding colors: Charcoal gray and hot pink

Attendants: Five bridesmaids, five groomsmen and a flower girl

Bride wore: Morilee gown and a veil from Doreen Leaf Designs (Hartville), shoes and accessories from Kohl’s

Hair and makeup: Salon 44 (Louisville) and Katilyn Boyer Makeup Artistry

Groom wore: Suit from Men’s Wearhouse

Rings: Bohland Jewelers (Ashland)

Bridesmaids wore: Thalia gowns purchased from Amazon

Flower girl wore: Dress from Amazon

Groomsmen wore: Suits from Men’s Wearhouse

Ceremony and reception: Landoll’s Mohican Castle

Caterer: In-house

Cake: Karla’s Sweetopia (Akron)

Florist: Four Seasons Wedding Florists

Photographer: Gabriella Sutherland Photography

Videographer: Brutoski Studios

Invitations: Etsy shop

Other stationery: Track Side Graphics (Ashland)

Reception tunes: Music to Go by Jim Bonnette

First dance: “The Good Ones” by Gabby Barrett

Guest favors: A throw blanket with the couple’s names and their original wedding date

Honeymoon: Gulf Shores, Alabama