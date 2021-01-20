Emma Frankart Henterly Editor, Columbus Weddings

Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.

College sweethearts Lauren and Joe Rozzo first met their freshman year at Ohio State thanks in part to Lauren’s best friend, who lived in the same dorm as Joe. “We started dating in the spring of 2011 and have been together ever since,” says Lauren. To pop the question, Joe brought Lauren back to one of their favorite spots on OSU’s campus: Mirror Lake. The proposal wasn’t Lauren’s only surprise that day, however. 

“He told me to call my mom immediately after, so I did, only to see her pop out of the top of the amphitheater along with my dad, Joe’s parents and my brother,” she recalls. The group had been hiding in the shadows, taking photos of the entire proposal. 

It’s only fitting, then, that the couple’s wedding day had its own fun surprise: Lauren’s father, a professional trumpet player, played Lauren’s fanfare before he walked her down the aisle. “It was our little secret!” Lauren says. She lists that moment as one of her favorites of the day, alongside seeing Joe at the end of the aisle immediately after. Another favorite moment took place during the reception, when the couple participated in a family tradition stemming from Joe’s Italian heritage. “Everyone gets a ribbon and wraps up the bride and groom while they slow dance, to signify their love and support of the union,” Lauren explains. “I’ve never experienced anything like that in my life.” 

The Details 

Wedding date: Oct. 12, 2019 

Wedding colors: Wine, plum, orange and silver 

Attendants: Five bridesmaids, five groomsmen, a flower girl and a ring bearer 

Bride wore: Stella York gown and a veil from Wendy’s Bridal, shoes from Macy’s, earrings from Olive + Piper 

Hair and makeup: Hair by Taci and Makeup by Tatum 

Groom wore: Suit from American Commodore Tuxedo 

Rings: Diamond Cellar 

Bridesmaids and flower girl wore: Gowns from David’s Bridal 

Groomsmen wore: Suits from American Commodore Tuxedo 

Rehearsal dinner: Claudiana Italian Restaurant 

Ceremony: St. Peter Roman Catholic Church 

Reception: Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel 

Caterer: In-house 

Cake: Capital City Cakes 

Florist: Botanica Flowers 

Photographer: KariMe Photography 

Videographer: Graham River Productions 

Invitations: Minted.com 

Other stationery: DIY 

Reception tunes: T.E.A.M. DJ 

First dance: “From the Ground Up” by Dan + Shay 

Guest favors: Cookies from the Italian cookie table 

Transportation: Xtreme Limo 

Accommodations and Sunday brunch: Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel 

Honeymoon: Sandals Ochi, Jamaica 