College sweethearts Lauren and Joe Rozzo first met their freshman year at Ohio State thanks in part to Lauren’s best friend, who lived in the same dorm as Joe. “We started dating in the spring of 2011 and have been together ever since,” says Lauren. To pop the question, Joe brought Lauren back to one of their favorite spots on OSU’s campus: Mirror Lake. The proposal wasn’t Lauren’s only surprise that day, however.

“He told me to call my mom immediately after, so I did, only to see her pop out of the top of the amphitheater along with my dad, Joe’s parents and my brother,” she recalls. The group had been hiding in the shadows, taking photos of the entire proposal.

It’s only fitting, then, that the couple’s wedding day had its own fun surprise: Lauren’s father, a professional trumpet player, played Lauren’s fanfare before he walked her down the aisle. “It was our little secret!” Lauren says. She lists that moment as one of her favorites of the day, alongside seeing Joe at the end of the aisle immediately after. Another favorite moment took place during the reception, when the couple participated in a family tradition stemming from Joe’s Italian heritage. “Everyone gets a ribbon and wraps up the bride and groom while they slow dance, to signify their love and support of the union,” Lauren explains. “I’ve never experienced anything like that in my life.”

