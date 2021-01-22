This is a great recipe to invite the kids or grandkids into the kitchen to help you bake! Adjust the spices to suit your taste.



APPLE MUFFINS

• 2 cups flour

• 2 teaspoons baking powder

• 1 cup sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg

• 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup milk

• 1 egg

• 1/4 cup vegetable oil or butter, melted

• 1 cup sweet-tart medium to large apple, cored, peeled and chopped



Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.



Grease a 12-cup muffin tin or use paper liners. With a wire whisk, combine the dry ingredients.



In another bowl, combine wet ingredients. Add the chopped apple and wet ingredients to dry ingredients. Stir only until moistened. Spoon into prepared muffin pan. Bake for 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the middle of a muffin comes out clean.



FARMSTAND CORN MUFFINS

These muffins are so delicious your kids may not even realize they are eating vegetables. Read the recipe carefully before beginning. Some of the vegetables go IN the batter; some will be added as toppings just before baking.

• 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

• 1 cup plain yellow cornmeal

• 1/4 cup self-rising flour

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

• 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

• 1 cup whole buttermilk

• 1/4 cup vegetable oil

• 1 large egg

• 1 cup fresh corn kernels, divided

• 4 tablespoons diced seeded red bell pepper divided

• 3 tablespoons diced seeded jalapeño, divided

• 1/4 cup sliced cherry tomatoes

• 2 tablespoons minced red onion

• 2 tablespoons finely shredded cheddar cheese

• 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

• 1 cup unsalted butter, softened

• 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro



Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Brush wells of a 12-count muffin pan with melted butter. Place pan in the oven to preheat for 10 minutes.



In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flour, 1 teaspoon salt and pepper. In a small bowl, whisk together buttermilk, oil and egg. Make a well in the center of dry ingredients; stir in buttermilk mixture, cup corn kernels, 2 tablespoons bell pepper and 1 tablespoons jalapeño just until combined.



Carefully remove the hot pan from the oven. Divide batter among prepared wells. The batter should sizzle. Sprinkle with tomatoes, onion, cheese, thyme, remaining cup corn kernels, remaining 2 tablespoons bell pepper and remaining 1 tablespoons jalapeño.



Bake until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 18 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes.



Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together softened butter, cilantro and remaining salt until combined. Serve with warm cornbread. Cover and refrigerate remaining cilantro butter for up to 1 week.

- From Cast Iron Magazine, May/June 2019



LOW CARB BREAKFAST MUFFINS

These muffins are packed full of protein to help you get through the morning without the carbs, which may cause the blood sugar spikes that can leave you exhausted before lunch.



Choose whichever protein or cheese you prefer. The eggs are whisked together, but each muffin will contain (more or less) one egg.



• 1 cup pre-cooked turkey sausage crumbles

• 1 cup diced red bell peppers

• 12 eggs

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 1 cup shredded low-fat cheddar cheese



Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with non-stick spray. Divide the turkey sausage crumbles among the 12 muffin tins. Top with the peppers.



Whisk the eggs in a large measuring cup. Add teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Whisk again to combine.



Slowly pour the egg mixture over the sausage and peppers. Sprinkle the cheese equally over the batter.



Bake for 15 to 18 minutes until eggs are cooked through. Cool muffins on a wire rack. Refrigerate when cooled. Rewarm in a toaster oven or microwave.

Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com for more than eight years. She won the Duke Mayonnaise 100th Anniversary nationwide recipe contest for her Alabama White BBQ Sauce. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.