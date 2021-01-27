Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.

After years of searching for the right people, Chloe and John Truitt met online. Within a month, their budding virtual romance brought them together in the real world ... when Chloe finally agreed to a date. Almost a year later, John surprised Chloe with the perfect proposal: a romantic meal on his back patio, complete with the sweetest words and her mother’s ring.

Through all of the craziness, their big days managed to go off without a hitch! Although Chloe and John were married surrounded by immediate family in Florida, at a private residence with special significance to the couple, they couldn’t wait to celebrate with all of their friends and loved ones back home in Columbus, which is where they had their final and biggest reception.

“The reception day was honestly like a dream,” Chloe says. “Actually, both days were! But having already gotten married, there was much less stress the day of the [Columbus reception].”



The Details

Wedding date: May 26, 2019

Wedding colors: White and gold with a lot of greenery

Attendants: Six bridesmaids, six groomsmen

Bride wore: Gown from La Jeune Mariee and accessories from BHLDN

Hair and makeup: Michelle Kissel at Salon Lofts and Amber Preston Makeup Artistry & Aesthetics

Groom wore: Suit from Men’s Wearhouse, Effy cuff links and Brackish & Bell bow tie from Nordstrom

Rings: Engagement ring and wedding bands from Diamond Cellar

Bridesmaids wore: White by Vera Wang gowns from David's Bridal

Groomsmen wore: Suits from Men’s Wearhouse

Local getting-ready location: Le Meridien Columbus, The Joseph

Ceremony: Private residence in Florida

Local reception: Juniper (closed; now operating under new management as Revery at North 4th Corridor)

Caterer: In-house

Desserts: Miam Cakes (main cake), High Five Cakes (groom's cake), Cherbourg Bakery (other desserts)

Local florist: EcoFlora Organic Flowers, for everything but the bouquets, which the bride made

Rentals and décor: Juniper (linens/furniture) and Etsy shops: Save The Date Designs Co. (marquee letters), Pallete & Ink (black acrylic program, seating chart and other signage), Thistle & Lace Designs Inc. (gold hexagon table numbers and dessert table signage) and Common Oak (white acrylic hashtag signs)

Photographer: Kismet Visuals

Photo booth: The Awesomatic Photo Booth

Invitations: Minted.com

Reception tunes: Tommy Nutter Presents Diamond Entertainment

Transportation: Cardinal Transportation