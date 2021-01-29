Friday

Jan 29, 2021 at 12:42 PM


As provided by  Columbus Dispatch  researcher Julie Fulton for Oct. 1–Oct. 31, 2020. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.

 

PRICE 

ADDRESS 

BUYER/SELLER 

$2,000,000 

2285 Yorkshire Rd., Upper Arlington 

Georgia & George A. Bavelis, trustees, from Kent D. 
& Laura A. Stuckey 

$1,875,000 

2670 Edington Rd., Upper Arlington 

Sequoia97 LLC from Christina M. Hall 

$1,720,000 

1534 Powell Rd., Powell 

Lawrence A. & Rachael A . Lynn from Awg Properties LLC 

$1,600,000 

2559 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington 

Douglas J. Mangen, trustee, from Lauren J. Freitag, trustee 

$1,595,000 

162 Preston Rd., Columbus 

Edward M. & Pamela K. Rice from Jace S. Stickdorn & Vicki L. Eickelberger 

$1,525,000 

324 Gleneagles Dr., Newark 

Stephen M. Antritt from Steven A. & Darlene B. Stacey 

$1,500,000 

10469 Concord Rd., Dublin 

Jay & Kenna Villella from Deborah L. Sonnanstine 

$1,470,000 

2462 Swisher Creek Dr., Blacklick 

Corsair 2462 LLC from Beverley M. Watters 

$1,450,000 

123 Deshler Ave., Columbus 

Barry Wolinetz, trustee, from Steven C. Schillinger 

$1,395,000 

6685 Highland Lakes Place, Westerville 

Ryan & Jeanie Schroeder from Clifford D. & Sherlyn H. Olsen 

$1,350,000 

13 Edge Of Woods St., New Albany 

Jeff & Mary Smith from Roberta R. Lucas, trustee 

$1,349,000 

7693 Red Emerald Way, Delaware 

Tania J. Prestia, trustee, from James R. & Stacy M. Neel 

$1,345,000 

2111 Park Hill Dr., Bexley 

Kelly D. Ruoff from Ashley & Christopher Lambrix 

$1,300,000 

4635 Stockport Circle, Dublin 

Gregory M. & Katie K. Figg from Andrew P. Albrecht 
& Jeanette A. Jones 

$1,260,000 

9292 Donatello Dr., Dublin 

Christopher Dodson from Stacy T. & David C. Warner, trustees 

$1,190,000 

987 Grandview Ave., 
Grandview Heights 

Robert & Kara Marshall Newbury from Deborah E. Brannan 

$1,174,900 

4705 Goodheart Ct., New Albany 

Harshaw K. Satyapriya from Denise L. Bruggeman 

$1,170,000 

1601 Liberty Bluff Dr., Delaware 

Jerra & Italo A. Diprisco from Bob Webb Liberty Bluff LLC 

$1,165,000 

1129 Brookhouse Lane, Gahanna 

Courtney & Jeremy Michel McNutt Sr. & from Ian G. 
& Stephanie D. Downes 

$1,150,000 

7320 Ealy Ct., New Albany 

Amish S. & Michaela Oza from Joe Hakim 

$1,127,500 

1156 Westwood Ave., 
Grandview Heights 

Zachary Rosenstock from Michael A. Bills & Megan A. Bamberger 

$1,120,000 

7623 Fenway Rd., New Albany 

David G. & Lisa H. Panitz from Amy & Mark Charlton 

$1,100,000 

7803 Shepherd Dr., Powell 

Falguni H. & Sanjay C. Patel from Richard Petras Titas 
& Laura Daubenspeck 

$1,100,000 

7674 Fenway Rd., New Albany 

Lara M. Ghazoul & Tyler D. Schleich from James M. Brennan 

$1,100,000 

7655 Converse Huff Rd., Plain City 

Michael D. Lane & Lisa M. Bonta from David & Rhoda F. Helmuth 

Like what you’re reading? Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.