As provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton for Oct. 1–Oct. 31, 2020. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.

PRICE

ADDRESS

BUYER/SELLER

$2,000,000

2285 Yorkshire Rd., Upper Arlington

Georgia & George A. Bavelis, trustees, from Kent D.

& Laura A. Stuckey

$1,875,000

2670 Edington Rd., Upper Arlington

Sequoia97 LLC from Christina M. Hall

$1,720,000

1534 Powell Rd., Powell

Lawrence A. & Rachael A . Lynn from Awg Properties LLC

$1,600,000

2559 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington

Douglas J. Mangen, trustee, from Lauren J. Freitag, trustee

$1,595,000

162 Preston Rd., Columbus

Edward M. & Pamela K. Rice from Jace S. Stickdorn & Vicki L. Eickelberger

$1,525,000

324 Gleneagles Dr., Newark

Stephen M. Antritt from Steven A. & Darlene B. Stacey

$1,500,000

10469 Concord Rd., Dublin

Jay & Kenna Villella from Deborah L. Sonnanstine

$1,470,000

2462 Swisher Creek Dr., Blacklick

Corsair 2462 LLC from Beverley M. Watters

$1,450,000

123 Deshler Ave., Columbus

Barry Wolinetz, trustee, from Steven C. Schillinger

$1,395,000

6685 Highland Lakes Place, Westerville

Ryan & Jeanie Schroeder from Clifford D. & Sherlyn H. Olsen

$1,350,000

13 Edge Of Woods St., New Albany

Jeff & Mary Smith from Roberta R. Lucas, trustee

$1,349,000

7693 Red Emerald Way, Delaware

Tania J. Prestia, trustee, from James R. & Stacy M. Neel

$1,345,000

2111 Park Hill Dr., Bexley

Kelly D. Ruoff from Ashley & Christopher Lambrix

$1,300,000

4635 Stockport Circle, Dublin

Gregory M. & Katie K. Figg from Andrew P. Albrecht

& Jeanette A. Jones

$1,260,000

9292 Donatello Dr., Dublin

Christopher Dodson from Stacy T. & David C. Warner, trustees

$1,190,000

987 Grandview Ave.,

Grandview Heights

Robert & Kara Marshall Newbury from Deborah E. Brannan

$1,174,900

4705 Goodheart Ct., New Albany

Harshaw K. Satyapriya from Denise L. Bruggeman

$1,170,000

1601 Liberty Bluff Dr., Delaware

Jerra & Italo A. Diprisco from Bob Webb Liberty Bluff LLC

$1,165,000

1129 Brookhouse Lane, Gahanna

Courtney & Jeremy Michel McNutt Sr. & from Ian G.

& Stephanie D. Downes

$1,150,000

7320 Ealy Ct., New Albany

Amish S. & Michaela Oza from Joe Hakim

$1,127,500

1156 Westwood Ave.,

Grandview Heights

Zachary Rosenstock from Michael A. Bills & Megan A. Bamberger

$1,120,000

7623 Fenway Rd., New Albany

David G. & Lisa H. Panitz from Amy & Mark Charlton

$1,100,000

7803 Shepherd Dr., Powell

Falguni H. & Sanjay C. Patel from Richard Petras Titas

& Laura Daubenspeck

$1,100,000

7674 Fenway Rd., New Albany

Lara M. Ghazoul & Tyler D. Schleich from James M. Brennan

$1,100,000

7655 Converse Huff Rd., Plain City

Michael D. Lane & Lisa M. Bonta from David & Rhoda F. Helmuth

Like what you’re reading? Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.