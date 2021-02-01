Ana Piper
Monday
Feb 1, 2021 at 12:32 PM
Don't be afraid of temperatures dropping. The proper gear makes it comfortable to stay active outside. From base layers to down jackets to stabilizers for jogging on ice, there's no excuse to forgo your winter workout. A little brisk air can do the body good!
1. Women’s winter warm high-rise tights, $89 at North Face
2. Women’s Nike essential water repellent running jacket, $90 at North Face
3. Toddler/infant cold-buster snowsuit, $79 at L.L. Bean
4. Adult Stabilicers Bean Traxx traction device, $29.95 at L.L. Bean
5. Trailblazer sportsman headlamp, $54.95 at L.L. Bean
6. Men’s stretch down hoodie, $269 at North Face
7. Men’s Nike dri-fit element half-zip top, $65 at Nordstrom 8 Sonic snow tube, $129 at L.L. Bean
