Hone a homegrown tasting hobby
We all seem to be looking for hobbies to keep busy this winter. Here's an idea with a tasty goal. Try as many locally made items as possible. From the latest in Jeni's flavors to Cheryl Krueger's newest cookie venture to farm-to-spoon fruit preserves, there's an abundance of homegrown Central Ohio products to sample.
1. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams pint, $12
2. Seventh Son Brewing Qahwah six-pack, $12.99
3. Black Radish Creamery fruit preserves, starting at $5.25; Black Radish Creamery cheese, price by request
4. C. Krueger virtual hug samplers, starting at $8.95
5. C. Krueger birthday wishes gourmet goodie box, $49.95
6. Spritz Tea 12-pack starter kit, $29.99
7. Motive8 CBD starter set, $49.99