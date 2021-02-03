Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.

Like many couples, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic upended Caleigh and Josh Hoskins’ wedding plans. The pair adapted by creating a destination wedding in their own town of Granville. Everyone spent the entire weekend at The Granville Inn, where all the festivities occurred.

Originally set to take place on May 23, the wedding was postponed until July 18, while the guest list had to be cut down by more than half, from 148 to 70. Following a fairytale theme, every seat had a gold mirrored name cut-out for each guest to take home, accompanied by flower seed favors and, in guests’ rooms, popcorn from a local shop.

“The Granville Inn is such a magical place, and the women who work there have my heart forever,” Caleigh says. “Seeing everyone I love all in one place, even during such a difficult time ... was absolutely perfect!”

The Details

Wedding date: July 18, 2020

Wedding colors: Pink and midnight blue

Attendants: Seven bridesmaids, six groomsmen, a junior bridesmaid, two flower girls and two ring bearers

Bride wore: Tara Lauren gown from B. Loved Bridal, shoes from Neiman Marcus and accessories from Nordstrom

Hair and makeup: Locks by Krisslee and Le Rêve Makeup & Hair

Groom wore: Suit from Indochino

Rings: Engagement ring from J.R. Dunn and wedding bands from Diamonds Direct

Bridesmaids wore: Watters and Monique Lhuillier gowns from Bella Bridesmaids

Groomsmen wore: Suits from Indochino

Rehearsal dinner: The Granville Inn Carriage House

Ceremony: St. Edwards Catholic Church in Granville

Reception: The Granville Inn

Caterer: In-house

Cake: Fate Cakes

Florist: Petals & Leaves

Rentals and décor: Petals & Leaves and Doug Melvin Productions

Photographer: John R Photo

Videographer: Doug Melvin Photography

Invitations: Elegant Wedding Invites

Other stationery: Truly Engaged

Reception tunes: DJ Flair

First dance: “Lover” by Taylor Swift

Guest favors: Gold mirrored names and flower seeds at seats; popcorn from the local popcorn shop in guests’ rooms

Transportation: Classic Limousines of Columbus

Guests stayed at: The Granville Inn

Sunday brunch: The Granville Inn

Honeymoon: St. Lucia – postponed due to the pandemic