Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.
Like many couples, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic upended Caleigh and Josh Hoskins’ wedding plans. The pair adapted by creating a destination wedding in their own town of Granville. Everyone spent the entire weekend at The Granville Inn, where all the festivities occurred.
Originally set to take place on May 23, the wedding was postponed until July 18, while the guest list had to be cut down by more than half, from 148 to 70. Following a fairytale theme, every seat had a gold mirrored name cut-out for each guest to take home, accompanied by flower seed favors and, in guests’ rooms, popcorn from a local shop.
“The Granville Inn is such a magical place, and the women who work there have my heart forever,” Caleigh says. “Seeing everyone I love all in one place, even during such a difficult time ... was absolutely perfect!”
The Details
Wedding date: July 18, 2020
Wedding colors: Pink and midnight blue
Attendants: Seven bridesmaids, six groomsmen, a junior bridesmaid, two flower girls and two ring bearers
Bride wore: Tara Lauren gown from B. Loved Bridal, shoes from Neiman Marcus and accessories from Nordstrom
Hair and makeup: Locks by Krisslee and Le Rêve Makeup & Hair
Groom wore: Suit from Indochino
Rings: Engagement ring from J.R. Dunn and wedding bands from Diamonds Direct
Bridesmaids wore: Watters and Monique Lhuillier gowns from Bella Bridesmaids
Groomsmen wore: Suits from Indochino
Rehearsal dinner: The Granville Inn Carriage House
Ceremony: St. Edwards Catholic Church in Granville
Reception: The Granville Inn
Caterer: In-house
Cake: Fate Cakes
Florist: Petals & Leaves
Rentals and décor: Petals & Leaves and Doug Melvin Productions
Photographer: John R Photo
Videographer: Doug Melvin Photography
Invitations: Elegant Wedding Invites
Other stationery: Truly Engaged
Reception tunes: DJ Flair
First dance: “Lover” by Taylor Swift
Guest favors: Gold mirrored names and flower seeds at seats; popcorn from the local popcorn shop in guests’ rooms
Transportation: Classic Limousines of Columbus
Guests stayed at: The Granville Inn
Sunday brunch: The Granville Inn
Honeymoon: St. Lucia – postponed due to the pandemic