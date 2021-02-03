Dana Randall

Wednesday

Feb 3, 2021 at 1:15 PM


Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.

Like many couples, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic upended Caleigh and Josh Hoskins’ wedding plans. The pair adapted by creating a destination wedding in their own town of Granville. Everyone spent the entire weekend at The Granville Inn, where all the festivities occurred.  

Originally set to take place on May 23, the wedding was postponed until July 18, while the guest list had to be cut down by more than half, from 148 to 70. Following a fairytale theme, every seat had a gold mirrored name cut-out for each guest to take home, accompanied by flower seed favors and, in guests’ rooms, popcorn from a local shop. 

“The Granville Inn is such a magical place, and the women who work there have my heart forever,” Caleigh says. “Seeing everyone I love all in one place, even during such a difficult time ... was absolutely perfect!” 

The Details 

Wedding date: July 18, 2020 

Wedding colors: Pink and midnight blue 

Attendants: Seven bridesmaids, six groomsmen, a junior bridesmaid, two flower girls and two ring bearers  

Bride wore: Tara Lauren gown from B. Loved Bridal, shoes from Neiman Marcus and accessories from Nordstrom 

Hair and makeup: Locks by Krisslee and Le Rêve Makeup & Hair 

Groom wore: Suit from Indochino 

Rings: Engagement ring from J.R. Dunn and wedding bands from Diamonds Direct 

Bridesmaids wore: Watters and Monique Lhuillier gowns from Bella Bridesmaids 

Groomsmen wore: Suits from Indochino

Rehearsal dinner: The Granville Inn Carriage House 

Ceremony: St. Edwards Catholic Church in Granville 

Reception: The Granville Inn 

Caterer: In-house 

Cake: Fate Cakes 

Florist: Petals & Leaves 

Rentals and décor: Petals & Leaves and Doug Melvin Productions 

Photographer: John R Photo 

Videographer: Doug Melvin Photography 

Invitations: Elegant Wedding Invites 

Other stationery:  Truly Engaged 

Reception tunes: DJ Flair 

First dance: “Lover” by Taylor Swift 

Guest favors: Gold mirrored names and flower seeds at seats; popcorn from the local popcorn shop in guests’ rooms 

Transportation: Classic Limousines of Columbus 

Guests stayed at: The Granville Inn 

Sunday brunch: The Granville Inn 

Honeymoon: St. Lucia – postponed due to the pandemic 