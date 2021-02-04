If you love Lego as much as you love your partner, this one's for you.

Lego lovers, take note! Legoland Discovery Center Columbus is hosting a chance to win a private wedding or vow renewal in honor of International Lego Day (Jan. 28, when the contest launched) and Valentine’s Day. This all-access experience at Easton Town Center even includes a Lego wedding cake, created by master builder Maxx Davidson.

To enter, submit a 90-second video explaining why your love for each other—and, more importantly, your love of Lego—makes you the perfect couple to hold your wedding or renewal ceremony at Legoland. Entries can be submitted to the Legoland Discovery Center Columbus website or Facebook page; by posting on Instagram and tagging @LDCColumbus, or via email to columbus@legolanddiscoverycenter.com by Feb. 13. The winning couple will be chosen and announced on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Find full details at the Legoland Discovery Center website.