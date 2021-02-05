As you may have heard, the Mardi Gras parades and festivities in New Orleans have been canceled because of the pandemic. I am grateful to work with Zatarain’s again to share a few of their recipes.



Even though Mardi Gras looks different this year, it’s a holiday that can be celebrated with your family with the delicious flavor of New Orleans, no matter where you live.



By making an authentic Mardi Gras recipe, you are helping to keep the holiday alive. The recipes I’m sharing today are authentically representative of Mardi Gras. Remember, next-day leftovers are just as delicious!



DUMP AND BAKE SAUSAGE RED BEANS AND RICE CASSEROLE

With a few simple ingredients and a short prep time, this casserole is the perfect meal for busy weeknights. Red Beans and Rice is one of the foods most closely associated with New Orleans.



6 Servings



• 1 package (14 ounces) Zatarain’s Cajun-Style Smoked Sausage, sliced

• 1 cup diced onion

• 1 green bell pepper, diced

• 1/4 cup diced celery

• 1 package Zatarain’s Red Beans & Rice Dinner Mix

• 2 cups water

• Sliced green onion, optional

• Chopped fresh parsley, optional



Preheat oven to 40 degrees. Spray an 8- or 9-inch square baking dish with cooking spray. Stir together all ingredients in a large bowl until thoroughly combined. Pour into prepared baking dish. Cover tightly with foil and bake for 50 minutes. Remove foil, stir and return to oven (uncovered) for 5 to 10 more minutes, or until rice is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed. Fluff with a fork. Allow to rest for about 5 minutes. Garnish with green onion and/or parsley, and serve.



SPANISH STYLE RICE AND CHEESE EMPANADAS

Instead of the traditional chorizo, substitute flavorful andouille in these delicious meat pies.



26 Servings

• 1 cup finely chopped Zatarain’s Andouille Sausage

• 1 cup finely chopped onion

• 1 package Zatarain’s Garden District Kitchen Spanish Style Brown Rice with Peppers and White Beans

• 1 cup water

• 1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese

• 1 package (14.1 ounces each) refrigerated pie crusts, (3 crusts)



Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook andouille and onion in medium skillet on medium-high heat for 2 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in rice mix and water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes or until most of the water is absorbed. Stir in cheese.



Bring crusts to room temperature according to package directions. Roll crusts on a lightly floured surface into 12-inch circles. Using a 4-inch round cutter, cut six rounds from each crust. Reroll remaining dough scraps and repeat for a total of 26 circles.



Spoon about 1 heaping tablespoon of rice filling onto half of each circle. Moisten the edge of each with water. Fold in half; press edge with a fork to seal. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Pierce top of each empanada with a fork to vent.



Bake 25 minutes or until light golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature. Serve with your favorite toppings, such as salsa or ranch dressing.



Zatarain’s Tip: To add more filling in each empanada, roll each dough circle slightly thinner and add additional filling, being sure to completely enclose with the dough when folded.



ZATARAIN’S SHRIMP BOIL WITH DIPPING SAUCE

Shrimp boils don’t have to be held outdoors! With a deep stockpot, you can bring the fun straight to your kitchen. The kids will love this recipe because they actually get to play with their food. The mini corn cobs are easy for them to hold and eat. And what fun in peeling the shrimp! I mixed up my own special dipping sauce to serve alongside. Adjust the seasonings to your family’s liking.



12 Servings

• 5 quarts water

• 1 to 2 packages (4 ounces each) Zatarain’s Preseasoned Crab Boil

• 1 package (14 ounces) Zatrain’s Cajun-Style Smoked Sausage, cut into 1- to 2-inch pieces

• 8 to 12 new potatoes, whole, halved or quartered depending on size

• 6 ribs celery, cut into 2- to 3-inch pieces

• 3 medium yellow onions, peeled and halved

• 2 heads garlic, halved crosswise

• 4 to 6 lemons, halved

• 2 pounds large (21 to 30 count) shrimp with shells

• 6 ears frozen mini corn-on-the-cob



Mix water and crab boil in a large (10- to 12-quart) stockpot. Bring to boil on high heat. Stir in sausage, potatoes, celery, onions and garlic. Return to boil; cover. Boil 15 minutes.



Squeeze juice from lemons into the water and add lemons into the pot. Stir in shrimp. Return to boil; cover. Boil 1 minute and then turn off the heat. Stir in the corn and let stand for 5 minutes. Drain well and serve.



LOLLY’S DIPPING SAUCE

I wanted to serve a dipping sauce alongside the shrimp boil and made this one up as I went along.



• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 1 cup Zatarain’s Creole Mustard

• Zest and juice of one small lemon

• 1 teaspoon Zatarain’s Hot Sauce

• 1 teaspoon Zatarain’s Creole Seasoning

• A few grinds of black pepper

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 1 tablespoon finely chopped green onion



Mix all ingredients together in a medium bowl. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com for more than eight years. She won the Duke Mayonnaise 100th Anniversary nationwide recipe contest for her Alabama White BBQ Sauce. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.