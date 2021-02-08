The real wedding submission period for the next issue is open through the end of March.

Did you get married in 2019 or 2020? Maybe you had a pre-COVID blowout, or you pivoted to a smaller and socially responsible pandemic event, or you eloped in an intimate ceremony with plans for a party down the road. However you celebrated your love in the last 18 months, we want to know about it!

We’re accepting submissions for the fall/winter 2021 issue of Columbus Weddings, which hits newsstands this June. Couples can send us their real weddings using the form at cbuswedmag.com/submit, which also has all the details you need on what we’re looking for.

And vendors, we haven’t forgotten you! Send us your styled shoots, engagement photo sessions and any other wedding-related events you’ve been working on recently. Those can be emailed directly to ehenterly@columbusweddingsmag.com.

All submissions close on March 31, so don’t wait—submit today!

