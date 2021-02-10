Each week, we feature a couple from our latest issue.

Amy and Gabe Mathis met during their first week of college at the University of Dayton and became good friends before they officially started dating in 2011. It wouldn’t be until a snowy Saturday in December 2017 that Gabe made plans for the couple to go out to a very special brunch.

“We walked around after [brunch], and he proposed on a pretty street in German Village,” Amy says. The couple returned to their apartment to find a gathering of their family and friends, who were waiting with Champagne to celebrate.

Highlights from the wedding included a dessert table made entirely by Gabe’s Italian family. “It was so special to us—they totally embraced our themes, with gold details on every single treat,” Amy says. The night also featured a special performance.

“Gabe's brother is a real-life Michael Jackson impersonator, so the band made him get on stage to perform a song, full dance moves and everything!” Amy adds of their wedding day. “He even ended up performing a second song when guests wouldn't let him leave the stage. It was so fun and something we will remember forever.”

The Details

Wedding date: June 1, 2019

Wedding colors: Gold, white and hints of pale pink

Attendants: Seven bridesmaids and seven groomsmen

Bride wore: Gown from La Jeune Mariee and accessories from BHLDN

Hair and makeup: Sarah W. Hair Design and ARC Artistry

Groom wore: Suit from Generation Tux

Bridesmaids wore: Gowns from Bella Bridesmaids (Rocky River, Ohio)

Groomsmen wore: Suits from Generation Tux

Ceremony: Holy Cross Catholic Church

Reception: Ohio Statehouse

Caterer: Milo’s Catering

Desserts: Cake by Michele Ciminello and a cookie table by Gabe’s family

Florist: Michele Ciminello

Photographer: Kismet Visuals

Videographer: Columbus Wedding Videos

Invitations: DIYed by bridesmaid Kimberly Purdy

Reception tunes: The Chuck Taylors

