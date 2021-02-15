Keep your kids moving and healthy with a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.

Q: How can I keep my kids active and heart healthy during the winter months?

A: Inside activities vary according to age, but it’s easy to get that heart rate up! Dance parties, exercise videos and games that require movement, such as hide-and-seek, Simon says, hula-hooping, jump roping, indoor hopscotch or an indoor obstacle course are all great ideas to keep kids moving.

Don’t forget that certain chores can also be heart healthy, and challenging kids to do those jobs quickly is a good way to make it a game and boost heart rates.

Outdoor activities cover a wide range: walking, running, playing in the snow (making snowmen, snow angels or forts; throwing snowballs; and sledding), or visiting a park or playground are all great options, as long as they are done safely. When you find activities that your kids love, they’ll want to participate.

Make sure to dress your child in lots of layers for outdoors: As internal and external temperatures shift, they can adjust what they’re wearing. Look for clothing that is thinner but still efficient at keeping bodies warm while wicking away moisture. Hats, gloves and boots are musts when there’s snow and slush. When it’s very cold, especially when temperatures drop into the 20s (or lower with windchill), limit outdoor time. Apply sunscreen, even in winter: Bright snow can intensify the sun’s glare.

Regular physical activity isn’t just good for the heart; it can prevent conditions such as cancer and Type 2 diabetes, and it helps promote general lifelong health and well-being. It can be challenging to make sure kids get the recommended 60 minutes of exercise each day, but great habits can be developed with good planning.

Always consult your child’s pediatrician concerning your child’s health.

Andrew Tran, M.D., is a pediatric cardiologist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

