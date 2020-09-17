Zanesville (1-2) at Green (2-0)

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: Zanesville 46, Watkins Memorial 13; Green 40, Westlake 20

THE MATCHUP: Green is 2-0 for the first time since 2006 (also the last time it was 3-0). The Bulldogs have their first winning streak since Weeks 2-3 of 2017. Now they will try for three straight for the first time since Weeks 2-4 of 2013. … Green took a step forward last week with its new empty-backfield spread offense, head coach Mark Geis believes. "We just erased a lot of the mistakes we made the first week," he said. "We moved the ball a lot more consistently." … QB Trevor VanHorn has thrown for 523 yards, seven TDs and no interceptions. WR Trey Martin has 13 receptions for 199 yards and five TDs. … Quinn Simmer has two interceptions, a receiving TD and a punt return TD. LB Ben Stauffer leads Green with 12 tackles, including three for loss. … Green picked up this game with Division III Zanesville early last week to fill what originally was a bye. The Blue Devils, a playoff team last year, opened the season with a 31-27 loss to Licking Heights and then lost to Granville 15-7. But Zanesville ran away from Watkins Memorial last week with RB-LB Jordan Martin scoring three first-half TDs. "I think they have some really good athletes in space," Geis said. "Their line has good size and strength and they’re strong up the middle."