I saw a sign some time ago that asked the question, "Are you in the Shepherd’s flock?"



Every flock of sheep needs a shepherd. The Bible, and even life itself, teaches me that a flock of sheep with no shepherd is a prime target for the enemy. I learn from God’s Word that sheep need protection, pasture, water, rest, and that they need a shepherd to provide these things. The good shepherd does care for his flock and is careful to provide for them.



Many times the Bible refers to Christians as sheep with Jesus as the shepherd. He is a good shepherd, faithful and considerate of the flock, searching for the lost to return them to the safety of the fold. The Bible describes Jesus as the chief shepherd. It says He is a great and gentle shepherd. John chapter 10 describes Jesus as the good shepherd and us as His sheep. It tells me that the sheep hear and know His voice and that He knows His sheep.



I love how Isaiah 40:11 describes Jesus as a gentle shepherd. It reads He shall feed his flock like a shepherd: he shall gather the lambs with his arm, and carry them in his bosom, and shall gently lead those that are with young.



I believe my favorite scripture referring to me as a sheep and Jesus as the shepherd is the 23rd Psalm. Verse 1 contains a tremendous promise. The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. All that I need I receive from my shepherd.



The door is still open. It’s not too late to become a part of the good shepherd’s flock.



To know that I am in the Shepherd’s flock, one of His sheep, is a wonderful blessing; one I am thankful for daily.