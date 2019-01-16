The Ohio School Boards Association is celebrating School Board Recognition Month in January 2019 to build awareness and understanding of the vital function an elected board of education plays in society.



School Board Recognition Month honors the members of Ohio’s more than 700 city, exempted village, local and joint vocational boards of education and educational service centers governing boards for their commitment to providing quality public education to Ohio’s school children.



Buckeye Career Center is joining with other districts throughout the state to recognize the important contributions school board members make to their communities. School board members unselfishly contribute their time and talents toward the advancement of public education. They represent a continuing commitment to local citizen control and decision-making in education.



School officials said, "Even though Ohio makes a special effort during January to show appreciation to our school board members, we recognize their contributions reflect a year-round commitment on their part."



The men and women serving Buckeye Career Center include: Steve Brode (Newcomerstown), Jim Gertz (East Holmes), Lee Bowdish (Conotton Valley), Cyndy Host (Claymont), Wes Hostetler (Strasburg), Randy Longacher (Dover), Dick Marshall Marshall (Garaway), Jim Parrish (New Philadelphia), Dan Pesta (Carrollton), Francis Picchetti (Indian Valley), and Scott Tritt (TuscarawasValley).



Buckeye Career Center will celebrate its board with a light reception following the board’s next meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 15. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.