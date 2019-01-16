Submissions



Winter Celebration



A Winter Celebration Dinner will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. in the River of Life at Christ United Methodist Church. This is open to the community. Enjoy a night out with a sweetheart, family or friends. Tickets are $25 per couple or $13 for a single. The meal includes choice of pork tenderloin or baked chicken breast plus baked potato, green beans, baked corn, dinner rolls, dessert and beverage. For tickets call the church at 740-498-8134 or Sandy Henry at 740-498-5493.



Farm Tax Update



The Ohio State University Extension in Tuscarawas County will host a Farm Tax Update on Thursday, Jan. 17, at the Extension office, 419 16th St. SW in New Philadelphia, beginning at 1 p.m. David Marrison, OSU Extension Educator, Coshocton County, will discuss how the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 will impact agriculture. Discussion about changes to Like-Kind Exchanges, depreciation, Qualified Business Income, and more will be provided. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 330-339-2337 no later than Jan. 16.



Agronomy Update



An Afternoon Agronomy Update sponsored by Ohio State University Extension will be Friday, Jan. 18, beginning at 1 p.m. The program will be held at the Community Center in Tuscarawas, 212 E. Cherry St. Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension Soybean Specialist, will discuss factors affecting soybean production and provide management strategies farmers can implement to maximize yield, including seeding rates and fertility management. Dr. Aaron Wilson, OSU Byrd Polar Climate Research Center, will discuss changes in climate, its potential impacts on agriculture, and steps farmers can take to manage the impacts. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 330-339-2337 no later than Jan. 17.



Chili Church



The Jewish Tabernacle is full of pictures of Jesus and area residents are invited to an adult Sunday school class on this important topic every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. starting Feb. 10. Taught by Neal and Julie Dearyan, it will include a scale model of the tabernacle at the Chili Crossroads Bible Church, 29445 County Road 10, Fresno (www.chilichurch.org, 740-545-9707).



Pastor Neal's new series for the month of January is "Take Off." How can you get your spiritual life to take off? How can you get closer to God in 2019? The series is every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is invited and all are welcome. Dress code: wear something. The series is at Chili Crossroads Bible Church.