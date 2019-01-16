TEN YEARS AGO - 2009



Three new officers joined the Newcomerstown Police Department, Matt Jenkins, Mike Brooks and Todd Carr.



Shawn LIndsay was sworn in as the new solicitor for Newcomerstown.



A German Shepherd named Ashleigh alerted a former Newcomertown resident, Candy Quillen of Midvale, to a fire at their home on the morning of New Year’s Eve.



Dr. Scott Keating is pictured dissecting cow eyes in a program at Newcomerstown’s West School.



Deaths: Ying Zhang, 46, Dover, wife of Dean Li, chief executive officer at Boltaron Peformance Produces Inc. in Newcomerstown, dies in a snorkeling accident in Cancun, Mexico.



Roseann D. Mast, infant daughter of David W. and Susan E. Mast of Baltic, who was injured in a buggy accident, returns home.



John Bourne was elected president of the Port Washington Village Council. Mayor Tom Gardner also announced committees for 2019.



The Newcomerstown Trojans lost to Malvern, 86-52, with Zach Jones getting 16 for Newcomerstown. The Newcomerstown reserves won, 39-17, with Darian Arnold scoring nine.



Ridgewood lost to Garaway, 64-54 with Jared Kreitzer and Kyle Bradford hitting double figures for the Generals.



Newcomerstown wrestlers swept a triangular against Conotton Valley and Malvern with Marcus Mardis, David Wilmes and Mitchell Moore getting pins.



The Newcomerstown Lady Trojans lost to Hiland, 72-26, with Chelsea Fenton scoring 10 for Newcomerstown.



Ridgewood defeated both Coshocton and Sandy Valley to improve to 7-3. Courtney Babcock totaled 34 points in the two wins.



Ed Gibson, Gary Chaney and John Cole are pictured getting ready for sign-ups for the Newcomerstown Youth League.



TWENTY YEARS AGO - 1999



A week of snow, ice and sub-freezing temperatures closed schools, businesses, roads and canceled sports events.



Marshall O. Julien, formerly of Newcomerstown, retired from American Electric Power after 33 years, retiring as vice president-corporate communications with AEP Service Corporation in Columbus.



The Ohio Legislature designated Feb. 1 as "Ohio Township Day" and Oxford Township, Newcomerstown, was planning to celebrate with an open house and other events.



Dick and Natalie Miller were opening Dick’s Place Restaurant at 1085 E. State St., Newcomerstown, on Jan. 18.



Deaths: Melvin Little, 95; Lulu G. Phillips, 95; Richard A. "Slim" Noland, 65; Irene E. Cryder, 89; Edward E. Hughes, 77.







THIRTY YEARS AGO - 1989



Seventh annual "Sweet Hearts Follies" community production set for Feb. 9-11 in Newcomerstown Middle School with Jim Rodgers, general chairman and Camille Smith and Karen Westhafer, co-chairmen.



Area basketball: Trojans slump with three losses, 68-55 to Ridgewood, 57-51 to Jewett-Scio, 84-44 to Shenandoah; Ridgewood lost to Malvern 61-52; Indian Valley Braves beat Fairless 68-49.



Mr. and Mrs. John I. (Lorraine) Baker, Newcomerstown, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Jan. 25.



Deaths: Claude L. "Perk" Hughes, 58; John A. Mallett, 48; James R. Stowers, 71; Ruth A. Beddow, 82; Frank W. Parks, 79; Carl Glenn, 68.







FORTY YEARS AGO - 1979



Clyde Barthalow elected president of Newcomerstown school board.



Ray Wells named president and Kenneth Duhamel, secretary of Newcomerstown Board of Public Affairs.



Larry Huggins scored 66 points in two wins for Indian Valley South Rebels, 59-56 over Jewett-Scio and 63-49 over Bellaire St. Johns.



Trojans 4-6 on season with losses to highly-rated Buckeye Trail 47-39 and Strasburg 70-62.



Ridgewood center Gary Cox sank two foul shots with no time remaining to give the Generals a 62-61 victory over undefeated Tuscarawas Central Catholic; the Generals lost to West Holmes 56-48.







FIFTY YEARS AGO - 1969



Construction of new Christ United Methodist Church and a new addition to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church here well underway.



Budget for Newcomerstown schools appropriated at $1,059,363 for 1969.



Paul Glazer re-elected president of Port Washington Village Council.



Trojans defeated Meadowbrook 50-46 and Tuscarawas Valley 57-49 for seventh win. Indian Valley South chalks up 65-62 victory over Malvern.







SIXTY YEARS AGO - 1959



Courtesy boxes mounted on parking meters for convenient fine paying.



Bruce Huffman and Bill Evans chairmen of Jaycees committee to raise $7,000 for Cy Young Park improvements.



Buckhorn Creek flood prevention measure started.







SEVENTY YEARS AGO - 1949



Mercury soars above 60 degrees; January is like spring.



Trojans upset Uhrichsville 38-37.







EIGHTY YEARS AGO - 1939



Strike shuts Heller plants; 750 idle.



Rev. O.C. Kramer, former pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church dies at Sebring.







NINETY YEARS AGO - 1929



Ben F. Milligan, Civil War veteran, observed his 85th birthday.



Flu-pneumonia causes deaths of David Miller, 85; Chester Maloy, 2; Mary Virginia Muelhofer, 6; Mrs. Martha Taylor, 82; and Lydia Miller, 69.



Special Offer Harry Berg resigns to return to Penna freight office.







ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO - 1919



Atty. Brooklyn Bridge, Ed Porcher, Marshall Howard and Clarence Liebelt injured in street car accident near Strasburg Creek.



Oscar Leon Hoffman, Port Washington, reported killed in action.