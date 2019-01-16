COLUMBUS – Hunters checked 14,182 white-tailed deer including 434 in Guernsey County and 263 in Noble County during Ohio’s muzzleloader season, Jan. 5-8, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.



During last year’s muzzleloader season, 13,268 white-tailed deer were checked.



This season’s totals were lower that a year ago in both Guernsey and Noble counties where 463 and 265 deer were killed, respectively.



Other area muzzleloader results this year included Belmont County, 254; Coshocton County, 485; Harrison County, 326; Monroe County, 214; Muskingum County, 455; Tuscarawas County, 467; and Washington County, 337.



Hunters still have opportunities to pursue deer this winter, as archery season remains open through Sunday, Feb. 3.



The ODNR Division of Wildlife remains committed to properly managing Ohio’s deer populations. The goal of Ohio’s Deer Management Program is to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities, while minimizing conflicts with landowners and motorists.



Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries. Hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio through the sale of equipment, fuel, food, lodging and more, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Hunting in America: An Economic Force for Conservation publication.



Find more information about deer hunting in the Ohio 2018-2019 Hunting and Trapping Regulations or at wildohio.gov.



An updated deer harvest report is posted online each Wednesday at wildohio.gov/deerharvest.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.