TEN YEARS AGO - 2009



The Newcomerstown Board of Education approved the school calendar for 2009-2010 that included a 10-day winter break. Joy Snyder was named president of the board, with Steven Brode as vice president. The board also re-appointed Shirley Osler to the Newcomerstown Library Board.



Brianna Elliott, 11, was pictured shoveling the walk at the Newcomerstown Church of the Nazarene after more than five inches of snow fell in the village.



Carter Eberwine, 17, Coshocton, was pictured with a mountain lion he shot while on a hunting trip to the Bitterroot Mountains of Idaho.



Deaths: William E. Fisher, Jr., 85, Newcomerstown; Milford A. "Jack" Hart, 80, Newcomerstown.



Newcomerstown gave league-leading Hiland all it could handle before falling, 55-46. Chase Addy led the Trojans with 18 points. The Trojans lost to Indian Valley in overtime, 50-39, as the Braves hit 17 of 24 foul shots in overtime and 30 of 45 overall.



Ridgewood made nine three-pointers in a 66-56 win over Conotton Valley, with four players in double figures: Jared Kreitzer, Kyle Bradford, Tyler McCullough and Kevin Davis.



Terry Veselenak of Terry’s Pizza is pictured making a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tuscarawas County.



TWENTY YEARS AGO - 1999



Snow, ice, cold and winds forced cancellation of 10 consecutive school days.



"Sweet Hearts Follies" community variety show Feb. 12-13 with "Meet the Director" party set for Jan. 26 at St. Francis de Sales Church.



Dr. David Booth elected president of Newcomerstown school board.



Dollar General Store opened at its new location on State St., Newcomerstown.



Indian Valley Lady Braves ruined Meadowbrook Lady Colts undefeated season with a 39-33 win; Indian Valley Braves won 56-42 over Meadowbrook Colts led by Brave Jason Simmerman’s 22 points.



Married: A. Bayard Heussler and Steven L. Little, Oct. 3.



Deaths: Mary L. Garetson, 75; Sarah E. Sheppard, 89.







THIRTY YEARS AGO - 1989



Ed "Uncle Ed" Horner Jr., director of Newcomerstown’s 1983 Sweet Hearts Follies was returning as director for the 1989 production.



Area boys basketball: Newcomerstown defeated Ridgewood 85-55 and Strasburg 62-45; Indian Valley defeated Ridgewood 55-54; Ridgewood defeated Cadiz 41-37.



Jeff Bush of Baker’s AG Foods in Coshocton to compete in National Grocers Assn. second annual "National Best Bagger" contest in Las Vegas.



Margaret Sanford hosted Newcomerstown Music Study Club in her Stone Creek home, and Elizabeth Portz was commentator, reading "A History of Music in Newcomerstown" written by Christina Macmillan in 1929.



Mr. and Mrs. Simon Gump, Kimbolton, celebrate 40th wedding anniversary Jan. 22.



Deaths: M. Hazel Roenbaugh, 86; William "Bill" H. Dawson, 63; Floyd M. Hall, 71; Rollie O. Bell, 86.







FORTY YEARS AGO - 1979



Shady Bend Tavern owner, Leonard F. Alexander, 56, died after being shot by unknown gunman in apparent robbery attempt at the tavern.



"Th Annex" building owned by Newcomerstown schools was razed and removed to make way for new construction.



Aileen Glazer, head librarian of Newcomerstown Public Library, presented $100 check donation from Lions Club president, James Rodgers.



Elks Club foul shooting contest winners were Les Hickman, Rhonda Shaffer, Darla Meek, Terri Kupfer, Tony Huston, Todd Osler, Jerry Triplett, Louise Craigo, Betty Shurtz, Whit Hickman, Michelle Bryan and Jim Maxwell. Triplett placed second at Elks district shoot.



"Grandpa" Ralph Hagan of Newcomerstown was celebrating his 103rd birthday Jan. 28.



Local basketball: Newcomerstown defeated Guernsey Catholic Central 69-44; Indian Valley South Rebels won 62-58 over Ridgewood and 61-52 against Canton Catholic.



Mr. and Mrs. Ira Baker observed their 55th wedding anniversary Jan. 25.



Deaths: Harry J. Hill, 72; Mrs. Donald "Buck" (Betty Jane) Whiteus; Charles M. Hafner, 83; Eugene S. Ludwig, 58; Willis I. Roe, 67; Clyde Cramlet, 52; Mrs. Walter (Lulu) Weingarth, 72; Charlotte Metzger, 68; Rena E. Emler, 80; Mrs. Isaac Castle, 97; Russell Reynolds, 82.







FIFTY YEARS AGO - 1969



Board of Education here voted to place bond issue for $200,000 on May primary ballot.



Trojans lose to Strasburg 72-59 and claim 65-53 victory over Dover St. Joe. Indian Valley South defeated Ridgewood 77-67.



Pfc. Barry L. Johns, Port Washington, wounded in action in Vietnam.



Mr. and Mrs. Russell E. Marquand celebrate silver wedding anniversary.



Deaths: Sara Wilson Schlupp, 85; Mrs. J. H. (Anna) Quillen, 76; Charles Jay Kail, infant; Thaddeus F. Bailey, 85.







SIXTY YEARS AGO - 1959



Lucy Loader elected president of school board.



Married: Elinor J. Fivecoat and Joe Clark; Betty Jane Dawson and Carl C. Bell.



Deaths: Miss Linna Roseborough, 85; Mrs. Josephine Fisher, 78; Mrs. Jane McCleary Tiedt, 41; Mrs. R. M. Kennedy.







SEVENTY YEARS AGO - 1949



East Central Ohio League formed by Dennison, Uhrichsville, Cadiz and Newcomerstown.



Girl Scouts celebrate first anniversary here. Beverly Ann and Mary E. Norman, daughters of Mrs. Cecil Norman , Cross St., are chosen Scouts of the Month.



Mr. and Mrs. Ray Mollenkop, former residents, announce marriage of their daughter, Mary to Russell Clark, Jan. 15.



Carl Miller, Wood Ave., catches muskie weighing 23.5 pounds in Wills Creek.



Mid-winter conference of Women of the Moose held here with 150 members present.







EIGHTY YEARS AGO - 1939



Pay day postponed at Heller plant because of strike.



Ben Robinson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Warner Robinson, Cross St., married to Janice Murray at Reynoldsburg.



Miss Melva Craigo, Port Washington R.D. 1, and Russell Marquand married Jan. 9. by Rev. C.C. Cottrill.







NINETY YEARS AGO - 1929



An Elks Lodge will be organized here in the near future.



Mrs. S.A. Neighbor and Miss Mildred Emerson present their pupils in joint vocal expression.



Buckhorn creamery sells their building on Goodrich St.



Announcement made of the marriage of Miss Ruth Hothem to Francis Cunningham.







ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO - 1919



Lt. Ralph Leighninger receives discharge from the Army.



Lewis Decker, 59, prominent farmer, dies of heart trouble.



Mrs. J.R. Mulvane, 81, dies at her home on River St.