COSHOCTON — The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum knows that the best way to fight those dreary winter doldrums is with an explosion of color—A Playground of Color! This favorite community exhibition featuring elementary school art from Coshocton County, boasts over 200 works of impressive expressions of talent, freshness and energy.



This annual show runs Feb. 3 to March 31 and will also be displayed concurrently at the Coshocton and West Lafayette libraries.



Artwork for A Playground of Color is produced by students in kindergarten through sixth grade who attend elementary in Coshocton’s city and county schools as well as from Sacred Heart and home school. Works are chosen by the students’ art teachers for their creativity and excellence.



Through the various mediums of art such as acrylic, collage, yarnwork, watercolor, mosaic, mixed media, pastels, crayons, and sculpture, let your spirits rise as you view this very colorful and exceptional exhibit. From all kinds of animals to fantasy creatures, self-portraits and landscapes, the viewer will enjoy how children interpret the world through the eyes of innocence and whimsy. It’s sure to brighten your mood.



The public is invited to the artists’ reception on Sunday, Feb. 3, from 1-3 p.m. Admission is free. Enjoy the artwork and refreshments and meet some budding artists. During the opening reception students and visitors may also explore the permanent exhibit galleries. In case of bad weather, snow date is Feb.10.



A Playground of Color is sponsored by Dixie and Wilson Graham. The Ohio Arts Council also helped fund this event with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. The Museum is open Friday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for children, and $11 for families.



Valentine’s Day



Looking for a fun and novel way to celebrate Valentine's Day? Grab a loved one and take part in a unique evening of creativity at the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum, Feb. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. Each couple will be given a slab of clay to form a pot, bowl, jug, vessel or vase of their own design. After creating the piece, they will select a color for the glaze. Pieces will be finished by Instructor Rachel Hall in her studio and mailed after glazing and firing.



The class will focus on hand-building as opposed to wheel thrown clay work. Participants will explore different techniques such as slabs, coils, and attachments to create their own masterpiece, learning all the ins and outs of building a vessel. Tools to add textures and designs will be provided. Cost for the event is $60 per couple and will include U.S. mail delivery of the finished piece to your home. Please register through Rachel’s Hillbippie Clay website: www.hillbippieclay.com



Rachel has made a name for herself making beautifully designed and crafted clayware inspired by her love of nature and positivity. Her items can be viewed on her business’s Facebook page, Hillbippie Clay or @Hillbippie.



The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is located at 300 N. Whitewoman Street in Roscoe Village, Coshocton. Classes take place on the museum’s lower level, so please enter through the back door.



Family Night



The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum will hold its next Family Paint Night Feb. 24, from 4-6 p.m. This art class is geared towards children ages 6 and older, and their guardians (moms, dads, grandparents, aunts, etc.). Each person will paint his or her own 16x20 stretched canvas using acrylic paints. Be inspired by planets, galaxies and all things interstellar. Within two hours you and your child will take home your own masterpieces.



Cost for Paint Night is $16 for one adult and one child; $20 for one adult and two children. Friends Family Memberships receive $3 off. Class size is limited and reservations with payment must be received by Feb. 19. Payment may be made through phone or in person. Museum business hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends. For more information contact the museum at 740-622-8710 or email jhmuseum@jhmuseum.org.



This art program is generously sponsored by Walmart.



The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is located at 300 N. Whitewoman Street, Coshocton. The Ohio Arts Council also helped fund this event with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.