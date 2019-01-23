Newcomerstown
Police Dept.
Wednesday, Jan. 16
1:02 p.m. Assisted squad. Neighbor Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
9:26 a.m. Traffic violation. E. Canal Street. Warning issued.
12:40 p.m. Juvenile complaint. W. State Street. Report taken.
9:56 p.m. Traffic violation. East of the corporation limit. Warning issued.
Monday, Jan. 14
6:44 a.m. Alarm activation. New Pace Road. False alarm.
7:34 a.m. Juvenile complaint. Beaver Street. Unable to locate.
7:44 a.m. Traffic violation. E. Canal Street. Warning issued.
8:34 p.m. Disabled vehicle. W. State Street. Checks Ok.
Sunday, Jan. 13
3:37 a.m. Suspicious activity. McKinley Avenue. Unable to locate.
2:38 p.m. Injury accident. New Pace Road. Report taken.
3:53 p.m. Dog bite. S. College Street. Charged a 34-year-old woman with dog at-large.
4:28 p.m. Drive off/paid. Adena Drive. Advised.
5:15 p.m. Theft complaint. Carol Street. Report taken.
Saturday, Jan. 12
2:25 a.m. Domestic dispute. E. Canal Street. Advised.
3:44 a.m. Possible fire. E. State Street.
9:05 a.m. Traffic violation. Alley E. Rear, South Goodrich Street. Warning issued.
11:08 a.m. Traffic violation. Stonecreek Road SW. Warning issued.
2:12 p.m. Request to speak with an officer. W. Church Street. Civil problem.
4:05 p.m. Theft complaint. Morris Crossing Road. Report taken.
5:40 p.m. Non-injury accident. W. State Street and Spaulding Avenue. Report taken.
8:14 p.m. Reckless driver. Walnut Street. Unable to locate.
8:36 p.m. Reckless driver. South College Street. Advised.
9:05 p.m. Assisted Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office. E. Gate Avenue.
10:56 p.m. Vehicle pulling kids on a sled. W. Canal Street. Unable to locate
Friday, Jan. 11
4:35 a.m. Suspicious person. W.StateStreet. Unable to locate.
12:20 p.m. Juvenile complaint. Heller Drive. Advised.
12:59 p.m. Theft complaint. S. River Street. Report taken.
1:31 p.m. Unwanted person. S. College Street. Report taken.
1:38 p.m. Whimpering dog. Canal Court. Advised.
5:55 p.m. Alarm activation. E. Main Street. False alarm.
6:59 p.m. Parking complaint. S. College Street. ADvised.
8:26 p.m. Suspicious person in a vehicle. W. State Street. Unable to locate.
8:42 p.m. Unwanted persons. Beaver Street. Report taken.
9:50 p.m. Verbal domestic dispute. Mulvane Street. Charged a 21-year-old Newcomerstown man with drug abuse and disorderly conduct while a 27-year-old Newcomerstown man was charged with disorderly conduct.
Tuscarawas-co.
911/Sheriff
Saturday, Jan. 12
9:04 p.m., woman reported her boyfriend pushed her daughter, E. Gate Avenue SW, Newcomerstown.