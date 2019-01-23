Newcomerstown



Police Dept.



Wednesday, Jan. 16



1:02 p.m. Assisted squad. Neighbor Street.



Tuesday, Jan. 15



9:26 a.m. Traffic violation. E. Canal Street. Warning issued.



12:40 p.m. Juvenile complaint. W. State Street. Report taken.



9:56 p.m. Traffic violation. East of the corporation limit. Warning issued.



Monday, Jan. 14



6:44 a.m. Alarm activation. New Pace Road. False alarm.



7:34 a.m. Juvenile complaint. Beaver Street. Unable to locate.



7:44 a.m. Traffic violation. E. Canal Street. Warning issued.



8:34 p.m. Disabled vehicle. W. State Street. Checks Ok.



Sunday, Jan. 13



3:37 a.m. Suspicious activity. McKinley Avenue. Unable to locate.



2:38 p.m. Injury accident. New Pace Road. Report taken.



3:53 p.m. Dog bite. S. College Street. Charged a 34-year-old woman with dog at-large.



4:28 p.m. Drive off/paid. Adena Drive. Advised.



5:15 p.m. Theft complaint. Carol Street. Report taken.



Saturday, Jan. 12



2:25 a.m. Domestic dispute. E. Canal Street. Advised.



3:44 a.m. Possible fire. E. State Street.



9:05 a.m. Traffic violation. Alley E. Rear, South Goodrich Street. Warning issued.



11:08 a.m. Traffic violation. Stonecreek Road SW. Warning issued.



2:12 p.m. Request to speak with an officer. W. Church Street. Civil problem.



4:05 p.m. Theft complaint. Morris Crossing Road. Report taken.



5:40 p.m. Non-injury accident. W. State Street and Spaulding Avenue. Report taken.



8:14 p.m. Reckless driver. Walnut Street. Unable to locate.



8:36 p.m. Reckless driver. South College Street. Advised.



9:05 p.m. Assisted Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office. E. Gate Avenue.



10:56 p.m. Vehicle pulling kids on a sled. W. Canal Street. Unable to locate



Friday, Jan. 11



4:35 a.m. Suspicious person. W.StateStreet. Unable to locate.



12:20 p.m. Juvenile complaint. Heller Drive. Advised.



12:59 p.m. Theft complaint. S. River Street. Report taken.



1:31 p.m. Unwanted person. S. College Street. Report taken.



1:38 p.m. Whimpering dog. Canal Court. Advised.



5:55 p.m. Alarm activation. E. Main Street. False alarm.



6:59 p.m. Parking complaint. S. College Street. ADvised.



8:26 p.m. Suspicious person in a vehicle. W. State Street. Unable to locate.



8:42 p.m. Unwanted persons. Beaver Street. Report taken.



9:50 p.m. Verbal domestic dispute. Mulvane Street. Charged a 21-year-old Newcomerstown man with drug abuse and disorderly conduct while a 27-year-old Newcomerstown man was charged with disorderly conduct.











Tuscarawas-co.



911/Sheriff



Saturday, Jan. 12



9:04 p.m., woman reported her boyfriend pushed her daughter, E. Gate Avenue SW, Newcomerstown.