Newcomerstown High School students William Dakin, Seth Gamble and Roston Miller, visited Newcomerstown Middle School recently to share their experiences as former NMS Science Olympiad team members with current NMS Science Olympiad team members during their first practice of the year on Jan. 9. This year's NMS Science Olympiad team members include Leif Argentine, Clint Durben, Jessie Fish, Marlie Moner, Jacie Tedrow n the eighth grade; Nyah Baker, Ashley Lahmers, Jaidyn Peoples, Jalissa Sharrock in the seventh grade; and Audrie Conner, Iliana Harris, Carter McConnell, Graham Shepherd, Larissa Stull, Lane Zickel in the sixth grade.